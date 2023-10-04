Human rights organizations report that a 16-year-old teenager is in a coma in Iran after being attacked by the Morality Police for violating the rules for wearing the hijab, the Islamic veil.

According to the Hengaw Organization for Human Rights, young Armita Garavand was taken unconscious to a hospital in the Iranian capital, Tehran, due to an attack by the Morality Police, at the entrance to a metro station.

The young woman was not wearing the veil, according to reports. The attack occurred on Sunday morning (1st).

After information about the case and a photo of the young woman in the ICU were released on the internet, Iranian authorities began to put pressure on Garavand’s family, the Hengaw Organization reported this Wednesday (4).

In a statement, the NGO stated that the cell phones of all members of the teenager’s family were seized. The Hengaw Organization also suggested that Garavand’s mother said she did not know the reason for the young woman’s hospitalization in an interview with a state broadcaster because the report was recorded “under intense presence and pressure from security forces”.

Strict security measures, such as access controls, have been implemented at the hospital since the teenager was admitted.

The Hengaw Organization asked in the statement that an independent medical team, made up of professionals from Doctors Without Borders and the Red Cross, carry out an analysis of Garavand’s health condition, with the presence of a representative from the United Nations commission in Iran.

The case is reminiscent of that of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian woman who died while in police custody due to “inappropriate use” of the Islamic veil, in September last year. The case sparked the biggest wave of demonstrations in Iran in many years.

The Iranian regime responded with violence to the protests, in which several protesters were killed, and sentenced other participants to capital punishment, of which at least seven have already been executed.

Despite popular outrage, Iran is seeking to increase repression against women who do not respect the norms of wearing the hijab: the country’s Parliament approved a bill last month that increases penalties in these cases. The proposal still needs to be approved by the Council of Guardians, made up of clergy and jurists.