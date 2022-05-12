Although being allergic to water seems like something out of a children’s story, the condition suffered by Abigail Beck, a 15-year-old girl from Arizona, United States, is completely real. For Beck, a simple bath or a few tears can cause a lot of pain and strong rashes; and by drinking a glass of water she could become seriously ill.

Aquagenic urticaria is the strange disease from which the young American suffers and only 100 cases have been registered worldwideso medicine still does not have enough knowledge to treat it efficiently.

In a conversation with the ‘Kennedy News’ medium, Beck explained that he began to feel symptoms at the beginning of his puberty, which were itching and a little discomfort when having any contact with water.

At that time, the young woman thought that it was the contamination of the water in her city or a lotion that was reacting badly on her skin. However, the burning was getting stronger and he began to notice some welts on his skin that broke out even after bathing.

“If it’s raining I try not to go out because the rain hurts meBut if I have to, I make sure I’m fully covered with a jacket and three pairs of sweatpants,” Beck said.

Beck cannot have contact with the rain.

Additionally, drinking a glass of water became an ordeal, as he cannot do it without causing stomach cramps, chest pain, tiredness, dizziness and vomiting.



“This conditions my life, but I don’t want it to be that way. yesi drink water, i vomit, my chest hurts a lot and my heart starts beating very fast”, he explained.

It was in April of this year that the doctors gave their diagnosis, but have not been able to find a suitable treatment for this condition, since, because it is so rare, There are no scientific advances in this regard.

For this reason, the American fears that, at some point, her illness will get out of control and no one will know what to do. “I try to keep myself in a good mood and I know that if something were to happen, the people around me would do their best.”

Beck can't take long showers because he breaks out in rashes and burns his skin.

To try to stabilize your condition, the young woman takes short showers and dries her body with a towel immediately gets out of the shower and, by medical order, he is allowed up to three showers per week. “I’m a very clean person and I try to stay clean without having to shower.”

As for his hydration, Beck must be very careful and always has to check the nutritional tables of the drinks he consumes very well, although it is quite a complicated task because most products contain water.

“I had a reaction a few days ago because I had a sports drink that I didn’t realize had a lot of water in it. I had a reaction for about four hours with stomach cramps, chest pains, tiredness and dizziness, “said the American.

To keep your body hydrated, Take rehydration tablets, pomegranate juice, or energy drinks that contain very little water. Also try to consume pain relievers constantly to counteract the pain that is generated when your skin gets wet.

Beck tries to stay clean even though she can't shower every day.

At the moment, his doctors are evaluating the option of injecting him with fluids intravenously or even finding a drug that can control the symptoms of this disease.

For Beck, one of his fears is that His condition could be degenerative or even deadly, since the doctors’ ignorance causes him a lot of anguish.

“I don’t know if it could kill me because nobody has told me otherwise until now. I have symptoms that could cause my heart to stopbut no one knows anything about the condition, so they don’t know if my heart or lungs might stop working.”

