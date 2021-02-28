A 27-year-old woman is found dead in Biebesheim (Groß-Gerau). Kripo and the public prosecutor suspect a homicide.

In Biebesheim (Groß-Gerau district) becomes a Woman dead found in a bush.

becomes a found in a bush. Police and prosecutors are currently going from one Homicide out.

out. Of the husband the deceased is considered to be an urgent suspect.

Update from Sunday, 02/28/2021, 1:24 p.m .: After in Biebesheim (Groß-Gerau district) a Woman’s corpse was found in a bush, the police announced further developments in the case. According to a recent report, the public prosecutor and the police are now investigating one thing Homicide. The 26-year-old is an urgent suspect husband of the dead, it was said.

This was the focus of the officials after there were inconsistencies in the course of interrogations. At the request of Public prosecutor the man was brought before the judge on Sunday morning (02/28/2021) and then taken to a correctional facility – so he sits in Custody. The background to the crime is still unclear, and the investigation continues.

Young woman (27) found dead in the bushes – the public prosecutor’s office and criminal investigation department are investigating

First report from Saturday, February 27th, 2021: Biebesheim – Saturday (February 27th, 2021) is in Biebesheim (Groß-Gerau district) a dead women been found. This was announced by the police headquarters in South Hesse.

Accordingly, a caller reported an emergency call in the late afternoon lifeless woman in the bushes on Gernsheimer Strasse. Despite immediate attempts at resuscitation by the rescue service and the police, the emergency doctor could only kill the young woman out Biebesheim notice, it said in a message.

Dead woman found in Biebesheim: Darmstadt public prosecutor’s office and criminal investigation investigate

Why those Wife passed away, is currently completely unclear. On site they have Darmstadt Public Prosecutor’s Office as well as the criminal police of the police headquarters in South Hesse started the investigation. “It is determined in all directions,” said a police spokesman for the German press agency.

According to “FFH”, the public prosecutor’s office will announce further information on Monday (March 1st, 2021). More details on the case in Biebesheim are currently not available.

As soon as there is more information, this article will be updated.