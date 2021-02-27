A young woman is found lifeless in Biebesheim (Groß-Gerau). A short time later there is sad certainty – the 27-year-old is dead.

Biebesheim – Saturday (February 27th, 2021) is in Biebesheim (Groß-Gerau district) a dead women been found. This was announced by the police headquarters in South Hesse.

Accordingly, a caller reported an emergency call in the late afternoon lifeless woman in the bushes on Gernsheimer Strasse. Despite immediate attempts at resuscitation by the rescue service and the police, the emergency doctor could only kill the young woman out Biebesheim notice, it said in a message.

Dead woman found in Biebesheim: Darmstadt public prosecutor’s office and criminal investigation investigate

Why those Wife passed away, is currently completely unclear. On site they have Darmstadt Public Prosecutor’s Office as well as the criminal police of the police headquarters in South Hesse started the investigation. “It is determined in all directions,” said a police spokesman for the German press agency.

According to “FFH”, the public prosecutor’s office will announce further information on Monday (March 1st, 2021). More details on the case in Biebesheim are currently not available.

As soon as there is more information, this article will be updated.