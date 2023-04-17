With videoA wolf that was snapping an owl in a garden in the center of Doetinchem has been sedated and taken away. The animal – a very healthy young specimen – has been transferred to a veterinary clinic. From there, the wolf will be released back into nature.



Henny Haggeman, Wout Dusseldorp



Residents of a house near the center of Doetinchem looked strange on Monday morning. When they opened the curtains, they suddenly came face to face with a wolf. The animal had chosen their garden to pop an owl.

The wolf that was stunned in Doetinchem. © Private



Because the wolf was surprised people see them, he decided to move to the backyard to continue sleeping there. The residents have since called the police. It arrived on the spot. In consultation with an expert and a veterinarian, it was decided to anesthetize the animal in order to be able to move it. See also Police Police stopped a bear who had escaped from the zoo after attacking an employee

From the bedroom window, the vet managed to sight the wolf around 09:00. After the tranquilizer dart had done its job, the wolf was taken away.

The wolf captured by a security camera at the petrol station on the Wijnbergseweg in Doetinchem. © Private



Surveillance footage

Where exactly the animal came from is still unknown. Just before 07:00, the wolf was seen by a surveillance camera at the gas station of transport company Correct Monnereau on Wijnbergseweg. Images from that camera show that the wolf is running fast down the street. The animal came from the direction of the center.

A few meters out of the picture, the wolf has entered Correct Monnereau’s grounds. Employees of the company saw the animal walking. They sent another message to the neighborhood to warn people about the wolf.