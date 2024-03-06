Young | Why do young people have to go through multi-stage recruitment processes? This is what Barona answers

Barona's recruitment manager admits that job hunting is often a long process for applicants. According to him, there are good grounds for it.

Why to get to a simple cashier job, you have to go through even a four-step recruitment process?

HS said on Monday, that many young people find getting a job in the capital region difficult, laborious and stressful. For example, 21 years old Laura Anttinen told that he had applied for a job as a cashier at a cinema, whereupon he had to go through a four-step recruitment process. There were up to 800 competitors.

We asked Barona's recruitment manager Kristiina Vormalaa to explain why getting a job is behind such a huge recruitment jungle these days.

Why is recruiting so complicated?

Formalan according to, multi-stage recruitment processes are usually resorted to in the most popular search destinations.

This way, the most suitable ones can be found among hundreds of applicants. At the same time, it is ensured that applicants are treated as equally as possible and that, for example, personal relationships do not determine employment.

Vormala assures that human eyes go through every single application, although artificial intelligence is also helping in the process.

“Of course, when it comes to large masses, every now and then a good applicant is already eliminated in the initial phase,” he says.

Each stage of recruitment has its purpose, says Vormala. With the video assignment, the applicant's language skills may be observed, and in the group interview, cooperation skills.

He admits that application processes are often long and laborious for applicants.

“We deliberately don't aim for them to have a zillion different stages. But looking for a job nowadays is also a job in a way. It requires dedication and sometimes persistence.”

Why are companies willing to pay for recruitment?

If recruitment is outsourced to a company like Barona, there may be a direct cost to be paid for the recruitment of one employee According to Duunitor settle roughly at 5,000–10,000 euros.

Is it reasonable to spend so much money on recruiting part-time low-wage jobs that young people prefer?

According to Vormala, costs are always customer and situation specific. He believes that companies will find outsourced recruitment to be worth the money.

“It is in everyone's interest to find the right person for the job. Smooth recruitment also contributes to a good employer image.”

According to Vormala, Barona's purpose is to make job hunting as easy, practical and pleasant as possible.

“Everyone recognizes that currently multi-generational processes take up applicants' time and perhaps even mental energy.”

How to stand out among hundreds of applicants?

Experienced recruiter Vormala advises that a positive and motivated attitude should be conveyed in the application letter. If you don't have much previous work experience, you can use your hobbies and interests to try to stand out.

Vormala urges you to emphasize that you are able to commit to the offered working hours. The short commute is also worth mentioning.

“They deny that the employee is more likely to commit to work.”

In general, he urges applicants to be very active and to apply for as many interesting positions as their own resources allow. You should also ask the employer for feedback on the applications.

Even if the position does not become available despite the diligent job search, Vormala has a word of comfort. The applicant's information remains with the company, and the job may be offered later.

“The game is not lost, even if you don't get the position you just applied for. Even here, in January alone, 200 people got a job that they hadn't originally applied for.”

“Persistence is usually rewarded. Even though the competition can be tough, the work will come from there.”