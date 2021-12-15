Dubai (Etihad)

The youth team lost against Russia 2-3, in the match that took place today, “Wednesday”, at Shfayim Stadium, as part of the second round of the International Winter Championship organized by the Israeli Football Association until December 17, scoring the goals of “Abyad Young” Ali Al-Maamari and Mansour Abdel Rahim. .

The matches of the final round of the international championship competitions will be held on Friday, where Al-Abyad will meet Germany at Shfayim Stadium at two o’clock in the evening, UAE time, while Russia will meet with its Israeli counterpart at Netanya Stadium at three o’clock in the evening.