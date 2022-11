Voters vote at the Central School in Kent, Ohio, USA, November 8, 2022. 🇧🇷 Photo: EFE

Republicans are on the cusp of winning a majority in the House of Representatives, but Democrats have held up better than expected, and control of the Senate remains in dispute. The first results of the midterm elections in the United States gave mixed results on Tuesday night (8). The expected Republican wave did not materialize and the Democratic defeat seems to have been partially contained. Counting that continues, and can last several days in some states, can still skew the results in favor of one side or the other. Meanwhile, the main trends draw the political map of a country divided between two camps.

The interim results overturned predictions about the midterms. The first was a lower Democrat mobilization in relation to the Republicans. The second was a massive flight of so-called “undecided” or “independent” voters to the Republican Party. The third was that of an absolute mastery of the topic of inflation and an exhaustion of commitment to abortion.

Young voters, born in the early 2000s, are blamed for such a narrow victory for Republicans, as they opted for Democratic candidates. There is, for example, Maura Healey, the first lesbian woman elected governor of Massachusetts. Wes Moore, a newcomer to politics and Maryland’s first black governor. Or Maxwell Frost, just 25 years old, elected to the House of Representatives in the Orlando, Florida area. He is an advocate of abortion and gun restrictions. Canceling some of the student debt was an important message from the White House in late August to young voters.