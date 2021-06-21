Woe to underestimate them. Austria has grown in recent years. It is no coincidence that for the first time in history he not only won a match at the European Championships (it had never happened before), but also made it through the first round. It could be said that in a certain sense Austria has expanded. Suffice it to say that of the 26 called up by coach Franco Foda for these European Championships, only two play in the Austrian top flight: reserve goalkeeper Alexander Schlager (Lask) and Andreas Ulmer (Salzburg). 21 players are currently under contract with Bundesliga clubs. They have, in part, international quality and experience, interesting young people and freshness. In the only game lost so far, against the Netherlands, Austria still put their opponents in difficulty with fast and sudden verticalizations, pressing the oranje across the board.

Mister Foda tries to adapt the team a lot to the opponents. He often plays with 3-5-2, but on more than one occasion he has turned to 4-3-2-1 or 4-2-3-1. The leader of the defense (and not only) is Alaba, who is deployed both from central and left-back. Not to be underestimated, however, even Hinteregger (Eintracht Frankfurt) and Dragovic (Leverkusen), who are tall, physically strong and very dangerous on inactive balls. On the right Lainer (Gladbach) is like a train: great ease of running and, from time to time, some heavy goals: this season he scored in the derby with Cologne, in 2018 he scored, in the quarter-finals, the goal that eliminated Lazio from the competition (at the time they played with Salzburg). The midfield is the department of the highest quality: Sabitzer (Leipzig) is very good at insertions, so much so that in the last two editions of the Bundesliga he has scored 17 goals. He has a good shot from outside, helps the team in both phases, has personality and is ambitious. 21-year-old Christoph Baumgartner (Hoffenheim), decisive in the match against Ukraine, will be evaluated after the injury, but he is lively and perky. He knows how to jump opponents, has technique and imagination. Also interesting is Xavier Schlager, who with Wolfsburg qualified for the next Champions League: good matchmaker, nice shot from outside. He also does density in front of the area, but helps to keep the pace high in case of ball recovery. In attack, in addition to Gregoritsch, there is Arnautovic, who may not have had the career that many predicted as a young man but still guarantees quality and physicality. Saturday in London will not be a walk in the park. Woe to underestimate them.