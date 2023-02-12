Young Venezuelans protest for the right to voter registration

A young man holds a flag during a protest in Caracas this Sunday: they want 1,500 new voter registration centers to open before the presidential elections scheduled for 2024. | Photo: Reproduction/Social Networks

Hundreds of young opponents of the government of Nicolás Maduro took to the streets of Caracas, capital of Venezuela, this Sunday (12) to demand that the electoral authorities permanently open the Electoral Register. Protesters gathered in the east of the capital to celebrate Youth Day, and tried to reach one of the headquarters of the National Electoral Council (CNE), located in Plaza Venezuela, which they failed to do, as they were detained by a contingent of the National Police. Bolivarian (PNB) nearby area.

However, the leaders of the political parties and student organizations that led the mobilization were assisted by an Electoral Power official who approached them and listened to their demands. “We, the young people of the political parties and NGOs, are mobilizing to demand that the National Electoral Council give answers to the registration of the Electoral Register, since the vote is indispensable and necessary for the political and economic change that we need”, said Jesús Mendoza, president of the Federation of University Centers (FCU) of the Central University of Venezuela (UCV).

On the other hand, the youth leader of Un Nuevo Tiempo (UNT) Jean Carlos Capozzi insisted that more than three million young people are being denied the right to participate in the next elections for not permanently activating the Electoral Registration points across the country. to demand the same as we have always demanded, our right to be able to participate, our right to be able to vote, our right to be able to participate in the next elections”, said Capozzi.

Opponents have called a new protest for Monday, in which they intend to reach the main headquarters of the Electoral Power, located in the center of Caracas, in order to request the opening of 1,500 new voter registration centers before the presidential elections scheduled for 2024.