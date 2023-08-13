This young petrol transporter has covered 5,000 km per MONTH after five and a half years. But why petrol?

You may have noticed it once. If you look at the price lists, Volkswagen always offers a petrol version for its commercial vehicles. Despite the fact that the majority goes for a diesel, there are specific cases where people still opt for a petrol. If really few kilometers are made, it can be the outcome.

That’s why we had to scratch our heads four times when seeing this one marketplace-advertisement. It concerns a very young Volkswagen Transporter. At least, 2018 is relatively recent, right? The car has run 333,156 km in five and a half years.

Young Transporter on petrol!

For a moment we thought that an error had crept in during the entry. TSI and TDI are similar and you also have the TDI with 204 hp. Only it really says TSI. And a look at the tachometer also tells us that this is not possibly a self-igniter. No, this is just a very young petrol Transporter.

So the ad raises many more questions than it answers. Because 5 years and 5 months. That is 5,000 km per month and 60,000 km per year. With that kind of mileage you are going to drive diesel, right? And yet this is really a 2018 petrol Transporter with so many miles. They are even NAP kilometers, so you are 100% sure that the mileage is not complete nonsense.

5,000 km per month

It is, however, a neat bus further. Neat color, leather upholstery, automatic. Also nice: you can go on the road with nine people. So there is very little wrong with it. And if this car has mainly driven highway kilometers, the technology can also handle it fine. Rather 5,000 highway kilometers per month than 2,000 city kilometers per month.

But then the question arises: why not a TDI? Admittedly, in 2018, the dieselgate scandal was in full swing. But with 60,000 km a year, no one goes you diesel shame because you’re riding on Satan’s juice. Well, the question of gray 31,990 euros is not tender, but if you are looking for a not too old petrol bus, there are not many other options. Interested? You can view the advertisement here.

Oh, and for those who know why this young petrol Transporter (or a petrol bus in general) has run so much, let us know in the comments!

This article Young Transporter on petrol still ran a lot appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Young #Transporter #petrol #ran #lot