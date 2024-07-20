Home page World

A romantic holiday on Lake Como ends in tragedy. A young couple underestimates the dangers of the lake – a 22-year-old loses his life.

Menaggio – Every year Italy with its picturesque lakes in the north of the country attracts millions of visitors. Particularly popular: Lake Garda and Lake Como. The almost endless expanse of water of Lake Como and the breathtaking view of the Alps are a real tourist magnet. But in the middle of the holiday paradise, a tragedy occurred on Wednesday (July 17).

British holidaymaker drowns in Lake Como in Italy: A relaxing day turns into a nightmare

Sam Rigby, 22, and his 19-year-old girlfriend were planning a relaxing holiday in Italy and booked a hotel in Menaggio on Lake Como. Their plan was to spend a quiet day on the water, so they rented a boat. Due to the current heatwave in Italy, they decided to go into the water to cool off – a decision with fatal consequences.

British media, including the telegraphreported that the boat of the young British couple was caught by strong winds and carried away. “They seem to have been submerged in the water, but their boat was swept away and they could not return to it. Unfortunately, many tourists are not aware of the dangers on Lake Como, you have to be very careful,” the telegraph a police spokesman.

The young Briton lost his life in the boating accident. © Screenshot/Facebook

Tragedy on Lake Como: Fatal accident in the Italian idyll

A passing cruise ship was able to rescue the 19-year-old, but her boyfriend remained missing. This triggered an extensive search operation, which also involved two helicopters and a diving team. In the evening, rescue workers found Rigby lifeless in the water. Friends and acquaintances reportedly said they were “completely shocked”. Many people expressed their condolences on social media. Just a short time before, the two had shared happy holiday photos on social media.

Unfortunately, this incident is not an isolated case. In Germany, too, fewer and fewer people can swim, which increases the risk of drowning. Fatal swimming accidents in rivers and lakes are not uncommon, as many people underestimate the dangers.