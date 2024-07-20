Home page World

A boat trip on Lake Como in Italy ended tragically for a couple. Only the young woman could ultimately be saved.

Menaggio – Every year Italy attracts millions of tourists, including its famous lakes in the north of the country. In addition to Lake Garda, this also includes Lake Como, which enchants with its seemingly endless water and a view of the Alps. But in the midst of the idyll, a tragedy struck a young couple.

Accident on Lake Como in Italy: Wind drives boat away – young tourist dies

22-year-old Sam Rigby and his 19-year-old girlfriend wanted to spend a few nice days in Italy and had booked a hotel in Menaggio on Lake Como. There, the two planned a relaxing day on the water and so rented a boat. There is currently a heatwave in Italy, and to cool off in the high temperatures, the two decided to go from the boat into the lake – a terrible mistake.

As several British media outlets report, including the telegraphthe boat of the two young Britons was caught by a strong wind and drifted away. “They seem to have been submerged in the water, but their boat was swept away and they could not return to it. Unfortunately, many tourists are not aware of the dangers on Lake Como, you have to be very careful,” quotes the telegraph a police spokesman.

Young Briton drowns in Lake Como in Italy – Do not underestimate the danger in lakes and rivers

A passing cruise ship rescued the 19-year-old, but her boyfriend was not found. A large search operation was then launched, which also involved two helicopters and a team of divers. The emergency services found Rigby in the water that evening with no signs of life. His friends and acquaintances are reportedly “completely shocked”. The young Brit has received numerous condolences on social media. Only a short time before, the two posted happy holiday photos.

Unfortunately, this is by no means an isolated case. The fact that fewer and fewer people in Germany can swim increases the risk of drowning. Fatal swimming accidents in rivers and lakes occur again and again because many people underestimate the danger. (kiba)