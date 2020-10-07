Young ticketlocker Prateek Khatri died in a road accident on Tuesday. He had a good fan following on social media. Fans are saddened by his sudden death. Many populist social media influencers expressed grief on their Instagram and remembered the symbol. Internet sensation Ashika Bhatia shared her selfie with the symbol, writing, ‘It’s hard to believe. Rest in peace. ‘ On this, famous ticketlocker Aamir also commented ‘Rest in Peace’.

Danish died in 2018

Bhavika Motwani shared a picture with him remembering Prateik. Let me tell you, earlier in 2018, social media star Danish Jehan died in a car accident.

Varun Dhawan took inspiration

However, Danish fans and followers still have many pages of them and keep posting things related to Danish on it. Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan also took inspiration from him for styling in the film ‘ABCD 3’.