Young | Three youth stabbings within a week – Completely exceptional, according to the expert

Usually a few dozen serious acts of violence by children under the age of 15 come to the attention of the police each year. In 2021, there were a total of 18 murders, attempted murders and aggravated assaults in Finland.

The last one during the week there have been several serious violent crimes committed by children under the age of 15. On Wednesday, there was a stabbing in a home economics class in Helsinki’s Mellunkylä, on Tuesday there were two acts of violence by young people in Oulu, and last Saturday in Siilinjärvi, a 15-year-old stabbed another young person in the yard of a shop.

“A tragic week, but the fact that they happen in the same week is probably a coincidence. Several very rare crime cases have happened this week,” says the criminologist, Ph.D. at the University of Helsinki Markus Kaakinen.

According to Kaakinen, each year there are approximately 0–2 suspects under the age of 15 in homicides, 1–5 in attempted homicides, and 10–40 in aggravated assaults. Because the acts are so rare, according to Kaakinen, they should be examined in periods of at least one year, in serious crimes in periods of several years. Even a few cases can appear in the statistics as a big jump.

“Rare actions tend to mislead. The percentage changes are large when we are talking about attempted murders or aggravated assaults by children under the age of 15.”

According to Kaakinen, the vast majority of acts of violence by young people that come to the attention of the police are basic assaults. The numbers of more serious violent crimes have increased, but they are a small part of all violence against children and young people.

Fact Latest violent crimes by young people March 8: A 13-year-old girl stabbed a boy at Vesala elementary school in Helsinki’s Mellunkylä during a home economics lesson. The victim suffered a stab wound to his side. The case is being investigated as attempted murder.

March 7: a 15-year-old hit another 15-year-old in the face with a bladed weapon in Oulu’s Kaukovainio. The victim’s injuries, who were hospitalized, were not life-threatening.

March 7: ten minors attacked two other minors in a shopping center in the center of Oulu and, using violence, tore their clothes. According to the police, the victims suffered minor injuries.

March 4: a 15-year-old stabbed a 15-year-old in the yard of S-market on Saturday evening. The victim suffered life-threatening injuries.

The police the total number of reported violent crimes committed by young people has increased, but the crimes are accumulating for fewer perpetrators than before.

“There is quite strong evidence that we do not currently have a widespread epidemic related to child insecurity. But the actions of those with a higher risk of violent behavior could have become more serious.”

According to Kaakinen, the carrying of weapons has not increased when looking at all young people. In a survey conducted by him at the Institute of Criminology and Legal Policy, 6 percent of young people said that they had carried a weapon with them in a public place during the year. Young people with violent behavior were much more likely to carry a gun.

“More than 40 percent of them said in the previous youth crime survey that they had carried a weapon. The difference is considerable. We should be especially concerned about smaller high-risk groups.”

Young attempts have been made to address the problem of violence, for example, with anchor activities. In it, experts from the police, social services, health services and youth services meet with the young person and his family as soon as the first suspicions of a crime come to light. According to Kaakinen, the display has been positive.

“It would seem that, on an individual level, it has succeeded in preventing future crimes.”

The Ministry of Justice has developed an operating model aimed at young people who commit repeated crimes. A total of EUR 420,000 in grants for this activity will be granted to municipalities and welfare areas in the currently ongoing application.