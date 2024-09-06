Friday, September 6, 2024
Young | There are so many anxious girls that the researcher is already in disbelief – “Unbelievably high proportion”

September 6, 2024
in World Europe
High school girls are afraid of social situations. According to THL’s research manager Olli Kiviruusu, the reasons should now be asked more deeply from the young people themselves.

Trend has been seen for twenty years; anxiety increases in young girls, but the same does not happen in boys. The phenomenon is international.

“The experience of anxiety increased significantly among young girls during the pandemic. We expected a turn for the better, but the curves continued to grow against all assumptions”, Research manager of the Institute of Health and Welfare Olli Kiviruusu describes.

