It has taken 400 years for us to discover the poet, playwright, courtier, soldier and priest Pedro Calderón de la Barca (Madrid, 1600-1681) on stage. Before, there were fragmentary approaches, but in recent years we have seen the immense, multifaceted, austere and mischievous, dark and festive Calderón through the hands of young creators. Throughout four centuries, we have never been able to enjoy Calderón de la Barca and his theatre in such a complete and authentic way as in this third decade of the 21st century. And this is because, finally, the playwright has been able to get rid of all the clichés that have fallen on him in four centuries; now they are looking for him, and finding him, young, innovative, avant-garde creators, with a conception of the author, stripped of taboos and social and aesthetic conventions.

Calderón enjoyed fame in the 17th century: he traveled through the most festive, playful and even spectacular part of baroque theatre, and through the darkest depths of the human soul. And his sacramental plays, authentic togitpropfascinated by surrounding themselves with paraphernalia. But the truth is that in part of the 18th century, and especially in the 19th century, the Madrid author ceased to be present in Spanish theatre. Not so in several European countries, especially in Poland and Germany, where he was venerated. In the first decades of the 20th century, stage professionals rediscovered Calderón de la Barca in Europe and the playwright returned home. First timidly, with María Guerrero and Ricardo Calvo, then in the Second Republic more emphatically with Margarita Xirgu and Rivas Cherif, without forgetting that La Barraca by García Lorca and the Misiones pedagógicas chose several Calderóns in their project in the 1930s. In almost all of Franco’s regime he adapted to the thinking of power, and characters such as Pedro Crespo’s daughter, in The mayor of Zalamea, Not only was she not raped, but the soldiers that Calderón portrays as drunken rapists were good, kind guys who spoke in prose because it was thought that the verse would not be understood.

One of the objects from the exhibition ‘Calderón, an imagined stage’, at the Almagro International Classical Theatre Festival. © Pablo Lorente

Names such as Luis Escobar, José Tamayo, José Luis Alonso, Manuel Canseco, Miguel Narros and a few others made Calderón de la Barca known before the Transition. It cannot be ignored that the current Calderonian renaissance is indebted to the National Classical Theatre Company (CNTC)created by Adolfo Marsillach, who was born with a calderon, The physician of his honor, And this season, with Lluís Homar at the helm, it’s already three calderones: The great theatre of the world, The monster of the gardens and Lindabridis Castle. In between, many more and the titanic effort of Marsillach and his right hand, the set designer Carlos Citrinowsky, to bring the classics closer to young audiences. In addition, the existence of companies such as Corsair Theatre or the Manuel Canseco Company (both from the eighties onwards) have produced many fruits, which have led to this Calderonian renaissance freed from sambenitos.

Since the creation of the CNTC, its connection with the fAlmagro Summer Classical Theatre Festival It has been total. Irene Pardo, the current director of the festival, has taken into account this year that Calderón is experiencing a moment of glory, programming many activities around the author. “It is due to a revaluation of classical theatre, because many authors fish in the fishing grounds of the classics as inspiration and fascination arises,” says Pardo, who considers an edition of the festival without including Calderón to be unimaginable. “It breathes theatre, it is universal and cross-border, how could it not be fashionable?” she says.

You only have to review the programme of the 47th edition, which is being held until 28 July in the city of La Mancha, with five pilot whales, a concert about his life and the magnificent exhibition Calderon, an imagined scenario. “The public finds in these pieces philosophical depth, complexity, symbolism, but also intrigue, comedy, beauty in language, mastery in verse…”, Pardo points out.

A moment from the play ‘The Mayor of Zalamea’. Pablo Llorente

Lluís Homar, director of the CNTC, maintains that the guarantee that we are in a Calderonian renaissance is that it comes from the hand of young people: “We are discovering Calderón de la Barca. Apart from his incontestable, universal and sublime works, there has always been a certain amount of resistance regarding him: a mystery appeared to turn against him. But now young people see that he is the most universal and Shakespearean, an author of all times and that he also speaks to them, without a reactionary stamp,” says Homar.

Actress, director and Golden Age specialist Laila Ripoll, curator of the Calderón exhibition, is clear about it. “Yes, he is resurfacing, but a very specific Calderón. What is not recovered, finally, is that serious, counter-reformist, dark fame, but the mythological one, the one of the interludes, the farces, the most luminous, the most humorous, and the cars as if they were a party, without forgetting his deep side, is recovering. It is a joy to see Calderón as he was,” says Ripoll, who in the exhibition exquisitely designed by Juan Ignacio Flores collects moments, characters and events of Calderonian theatrical art from the 17th century to today.

Jesus Peña, from Teatro Corsario, which so many pilot whales He says that the author teaches us that we can confront terrible powers: “Even if we don’t come out victorious, at least we express discontent, anger and even our opposition, so that the spectator can draw his own conclusions clearly.” Corsario began to stage Calderón in 1990, with its founder, Fernando Urdiales, who died in 2010 and was replaced by Peña. “We are interested in everything about him and those beautiful verses that we insist on studying, because the spectator has to hear and see absolutely convincing and credible characters, without straying too far from life itself by turning it into a beautiful theatrical representation,” says Peña.

Ripoll has noticed that Calderón always goes with the times: “You can see and understand him depending on the thinking of the time in which he is filmed.” “Calderón tells us about the contrasts of life, those powerful women in the middle of the Golden Age, because Calderón’s women are tremendous, full of strength, of feelings; they are not flower vases, they are active characters of flesh and blood, but he also tells of the injustices that were committed against them,” he says.

Image of the performance of ‘The Monster in the Gardens’, from the National Centre for Classical Theatre.

The great success of Ripoll’s exhibition has been to approach the playwright as a man of the theatre and not from a philological study: “As well as being very entertaining and full of joy, the exhibition is a tribute to trades and officiants, to masters such as Pedro Moreno, Álvaro Luna, Miguel Narros, Andrea D’Odorico, Juan Gómez Cornejo… It is made from love for the trade and we speak from within, which is also necessary,” says Ripoll who, as the daughter of Concha Cuetos, has theatre in her genes.

As Ana Zamora, recognized in the theater field for having tackled medieval and renaissance projects with talented execution. It is her first calderon and its most modern author when assembling Lindabridis Castle, For the CNTC: “The leap to Calderón has been to add another station looking at the Middle Ages and the Renaissance through the Baroque.” Zamora recalls that Calderón was the director of theatrical performances at the court of Philip IV “and there is a multidisciplinary perspective.” Although this opinion may put her at odds with her ancestors —she is the granddaughter of the renowned philologists Alonso Zamora Vicente and María Josefa Canellada, and the daughter of an important archaeologist and an ethnographer—, she answers proudly and bluntly: “My ancestors belonged to a philological school that defended that the text could only be understood in its artistic, geographical, cultural, social context… And I find it more inspiring than new, more linguistic trends.”

Presentation of the exhibition ‘Calderón, an imagined stage’, at the Almagro International Classical Theatre Festival. © Pablo Lorente

Zamora, who has an impressive resume, is an academic and believes that there are many pilot whales and each one different: “It helps us discover what we are or are not. Ours is a journey to a fantasy world, something essential in an environment as Cartesian and mathematical as the one we are in; we must not turn Calderón into something he is not, but after so many centuries he continues to have an impact.”

The young director Iñaki Rikarte, who triumphed at the last edition of the Max Awards and has worked on classics as an actor and director, says: “If Calderón did what he wanted with the myths, so can we. And, of course, it works.” His production The monster of the gardens has achieved comforting success among young spectators. His trick is very easy (for him): “I use contemporary stage languages.”

