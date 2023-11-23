Young | The teacher sent the first graders to Sörnäinen metro station to talk to strangers

Eighth-graders from Sipoo’s Kungsvägens school provided conversational company for the wind guests. The purpose of the rapture was to increase empathy in society.

On Wednesday At the Sörnäinen metro station, you might come across a special crowd, when a group of young people greeted passers-by with a cardboard sign.

The sign read “Shall we talk? We are here for you“.

The young people had arrived in Sörnäin Sipo from Kungsvägens school.

“Our school assignment was to do something good, a bit like helping the world,” says the eighth grader Benny Forssell.

“Because people are not treated well enough and there is not enough empathy in the world, we went to Sörnäis to listen to people and talk with them.”

Rag was part of the theme week at Kungsvägens school, where young people observed the problems in their environment and tried to come up with solutions to them.

Teacher Mikaela Naumanen says that the students, for example, noticed that there is so much abuse that it even becomes numb.

“The students understood that empathy could be increased by understanding and confronting and listening,” says Naumanen.

In Sörnäinen, the young people have time to talk with dozens of people in a few hours. Some of the encounters were more superficial, but with some of the passers-by, the stories got deeper.

“One gentleman came to talk and tell me that he had been in prison when he was young. He had made a lot of wrong choices in the past, but now he was happy that he had turned the direction of his life around,” says the eighth-grader Luka Misikangas.

A day after, according to teacher Naumanen, the students were in a good mood.

“Some were perhaps a little confused on the way home, there was a lot to digest during the day. It may take a while for the young people to realize how good and how much they had done.”