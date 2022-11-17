Young | The students’ capital investment company wants to save young people from consulting careers.

Finland the youth of the startup field claim to be different from their predecessors. Changing the world, and intending to solve global problems with the help of companies.

Great. But what does that mean?

The students’ own capital investment fund Wave Ventures has just collected a new fund of two million euros, and made an investment in four very early-stage companies.

“We are especially excited about teams that are solving problems important to our generation, such as climate change, the energy crisis and social media issues,” says Wave’s CEO Erik Kymäläinen.

Mona Ismail, former president of the Aaltoes student organization. 1. Mona Ismail: Some Frogs Ismail is the former chairman of the student entrepreneurship organization Aaltoes. His new company is building a platform that brings together different social media. 2. Antti Hämmäinen, Harri Iisakka, Petrus Holm: Synergy The young team from Aalto University is developing smarter and more flexible household electricity usage. The goal is to increase the share of renewable energy sources in electricity production. 3. Kasimir Hellman: Luck Builds a virtual kitchen platform for budding restaurant entrepreneurs. The goal is to enable the experimentation of new local food concepts without the traditional risks associated with restaurant operations. 4. Roni Lahti & Elias Örmä: Formup Renovating the real estate industry with a platform that automates paperwork related to property management.

Eric Kymäläinen answers a video call from San Francisco from the hotel lobby, where it is already past ten in the evening. He is on a study trip in Silicon Valley.

When the students’ entrepreneurship organization Aaltoes was born, it was specifically based on the students’ study trip to Silicon Valley in 2008. The purpose was to get to know how the famous technology university MIT supports student entrepreneurship.

Participating in the trip at the beginning of the following year Kristo Ovaska and partners founded the Aaltoes organization (Aalto Entrepreneurship Society), who soon took over the running of the Slush event as well – and the rest is history.

After that, Ovaska himself founded the software company Smartly.io, which is one of the success stories of recent years.

A year After 2009, however, the world has changed a lot, Finland’s growth business field has grown and Silicon Valley’s glow has diminished. Is it still necessary to change the world from the United States and seek lessons from there?

According to Kymäläinen’s findings, yes. Although Europe has caught up with the United States, there is still a difference in thinking patterns. Let’s start doing things bigger and faster right away.

“Everything here is so passionate. The pace of doing things is different. The city is absurd at the same time, when the homeless situation here has exploded,” says Kymäläinen.

In thirteen years, students’ attitudes towards entrepreneurship in Finland have also changed. According to the latest survey by Aalto University, 83 percent of students could think of starting a company.

“The biggest motivation for it is to change the world. Startups are one of the most exciting ways to do that,” Kymäläinen points out.

It’s more generally about the values ​​of a generation, he estimates. Generation Z, born after the millennials between 1997 and 2012, is generally interested in meaningfulness in working life.

The smartest students still always have other options. Entrepreneurship is hard and there are big risks.

“We need to save the most talented young people in the Nordic countries from consulting and banks. At the moment, these are common easy options for smart young people instead of trying,” says Kymäläinen.

in Finland Slush and Aaltoes have functioned as incubators for young entrepreneurs. About the former CEOs of Slush, for example Mickey Kuusi, Riku Mäkelä and Marianne Vikkula are in management positions at Wolt. Andreas Saari recently joined a new climate start-up as a founder.

Wave Ventures has also had a similar impact. Many of the former responsible persons of these student organizations have later founded their own companies. Some of Wave’s leaders have already become capital investors.

The most famous person who started his career in the Wave fund is a partner in the Maki.vc capital investment company Pauliina Martikainen. Anton Backman has in turn ended up with the gaming industry investment fund Play Ventures.

According to Kymäläinen’s accounts, 17 of those who left Wave have ended up founding a startup company or are working in new companies in other key roles.

The two of you A million euro fund is, of course, quite a piece of cake. Still, it is the largest fund collected by students in Europe.

“For example, here in the United States, the reaction is usually that two million can’t have any capital investors. But we can get a lot done in that time. That’s a lot for a young team in Finland,” says Kymäläinen.

The fund’s individual investments are therefore around 25,000–50,000 euros. According to Kymäläinen, it can be enough for a young entrepreneur to take the first leap into entrepreneurship. It allows the young person to try and develop an idea before applying for other funding.

Two million euros should thus be enough to make a total of about 25 investments over the course of a couple of years.

The money comes from many well-known business leaders in Finland who want to support youth activities. Investors include, for example Risto Siilasmaathe Herlin and Ehnrooth families and the founders of Supercell, Wolt, Smartly, Aiven, Oura and many other successful growth companies.

For Wave, founded in 2017, the fund is only its second. The first fund was 1.5 million euros and made 28 investments.