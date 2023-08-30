Young | The special education teacher explains how the young person “disappears” from school: the main underlying reason is a lack of motivation

According to the special education teacher, schools need more resources to meet the students.

Elementary school more often psychological reasons and exhaustion are the reason for dropping out, says someone who has worked as a special education teacher for 30 years Liisa Vilppola.

Before, we talked more about learning difficulties, behavioral problems and psychosocial reasons. Now the students struggle even more with anxiety, depression and fear of social situations, says Vilppola.

“At least it has started to be talked about, and it has become more visible. Young people communicate more and more how they feel bad.”

Currently, Vilppola works as a special education teacher in the primary education for adults at Helsinki Konepaja adult high school. He teaches young people who have missed primary school for one reason or another.

HS told earlier, that there is a growing number of young people in Helsinki who do not finish primary school with their own age group.

Elementary school suspensions are usually caused by frequent absences, says Vilppola.

When the student is away from school several times, the tasks pile up. Suddenly there are so many of them that it seems impossible to catch up. It causes hopelessness.

However, the reasons behind the absences are very individual and varied, says Vilppola. He emphasizes that he is talking about the phenomenon on a general level, not just about his own current teaching group.

The student may have experienced, for example, bullying or a feeling of being outside, which is why he has not necessarily dared to go to school.

“One student said that this is the first group he’s been in where no one is bullied. It’s such a big deal in terms of life as a whole.”

In the background it can also be, for example, substance use that started at a young age, challenging home conditions or bad school experiences, Vilppola says. The student may have had, for example, some minor difficulty in learning, for which he has not received help. Then he may have started to avoid the matter, which is when absences have accumulated.

Distance learning during the corona years also affected school dropout rates. Suddenly, students were required to take an even more independent approach to studying. Then the need for support could go unnoticed.

One of the main reasons for dropping out of school is lack of motivation.

Often underlying mental health challenges such as anxiety, depression and fear of social situations. There are also a lot of sleep problems. There hasn’t necessarily been enough energy to go to school.

According to Vilppola, feeling bad is caused by the experience of hopelessness. He sees increasing optimism as one of his most important tasks.

“For example, yesterday I taught a student to dream. When the problems have piled up, it’s so hopeless. Then even a small glimmer of hope can be a turning point for the better.”

Konepaja adult high school cooperates with Deaconess Institute’s Youth Support Service Vamos. This year there are four Vamos small groups. Even last year, all the students were in the same big group.

There are currently ten students in Vilppola’s group. A small group enables a more personal relationship with students and closer cooperation with guardians as well.

“It’s not just about numbers, but general life management, which I can support.”

How could you help young people?

According to Vilppola, it is important to identify and acknowledge problems and intervene early. It is not self-evident because there are not enough resources in basic schools.

“Mental health services aren’t working, homes don’t get enough support, and curricula are so full these days that even teachers report being exhausted.”

In Vilppola’s opinion, the teachers’ job description should be reexamined. The constant rush, large group sizes and lack of resources do not leave enough space for presence, which would enable young people to meet and deal with challenges better, he says.

“I asked the young people what could have influenced them not to have left in the past. The young people directly said that we should have been heard more and we should have received help earlier, but we didn’t.”

Vilppolan the experience of being seen and heard can be offered to students with even small words and gestures.

“If the school can be built into a place where it is safe to come and have fun, I believe it will have an effect on reducing school absences. It would be good to move from underlining problems to looking for solutions that look to the future.”

In Vilppola’s group, the school dog Höpo also helps in meeting the students.

“If a person always received the kind of reception that a dog receives, then at least he would be seen and heard.”