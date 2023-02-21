Young | The police confiscated “worryingly many” edged weapons from young people in Kirkkonummi in one day

In the police’s supervision, criminal reports were recorded for young people from Kirkuknummela for, among other things, drunk driving, the crime of using narcotics and possession of a dangerous object.

21.2. 21:46

Western Uusimaa On Friday, the police’s preventive action team carried out intensive surveillance in Kirkkonummi and had to intervene in the activities of several young people during the day, the police informs.

During the day, the patrol met a lot of young people, more than half of whom ended up being targeted by the police. The youth included both minors and adults.

As a result of the surveillance, the police recorded criminal reports for, among other things, drunk driving, driving a vehicle without a license, the crime of selling cigarettes, the crime of using narcotics, and the possession of a dangerous object.

Police confiscates cannabis and cash suspected of criminal proceeds from young people. In addition, numerous tobacco products, snuff and tobacco were taken from the minors.

According to the police, “worryingly many” edged weapons were also found on the young people.

HS is previously reported several times, that even minors are found with sharp weapons and fist irons in schools in the capital region today.

The police say that they will continue the further investigation of the crimes together with child protection.

Read more: “Puukkohippaa” – There is a primary school in Helsinki where 95 percent of the employees have faced violence or threats

Read more: Police: The situation of schools in the capital region is alarming

Read more: Youth violence exploded in the capital region: The police chief knows why