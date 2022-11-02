Young | The Helsinki City Council dealt with young people’s initiatives on mental health and discrimination

Young people from Helsinki can submit an initiative to the city council via the Youth Helsinki website.

2.11. 21:16

Helsinki The city council that met at the town hall on Wednesday discussed initiatives made by young people, which bring information to the city about the wishes and goals of young people.

The first half of the year during the period, young people aged 13–17 from Helsinki took a total of 11 initiatives.

The initiatives concerned, among other things, club activities organized for middle schoolers after school, promoting mental health with anonymous peer support, grouping in middle school, and more effective ways to tackle discrimination. In addition, the council heard speeches from young people.

Town council is the highest decision-making body in Helsinki. It is elected in municipal elections every four years. The city council is responsible for the city’s operations and finances.

A young person can make an initiative to the city council Youth Helsinki –site through.

The city council reviews initiatives taken by young people. They are answered either by the mayor or the deputy mayor of the industry to which the initiative applies.

After this, the council will find out its possibilities to influence the wishes of young people.

Young in addition to the initiatives, Wednesday’s city council meeting decided to renovate the Oulunkylä ice rink and its maintenance building. The aim is to carry out the repair work in 2024–2025.