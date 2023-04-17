Young | The 17-year-old boys started forging money in the middle of the hottest tire season

The summer tire changing season is now in full swing. The young men from Tampere decided to offer an alternative to the services of tire shops and go around changing tires in customers’ own yards. Read the article for tips on changing tires yourself.

From Tampere Eppu Hannulan the weekend is spent closely with work. During Saturday and Sunday, the 17-year-old goes around West Tampere changing the tires of around thirty cars.

“The season is now at its best. The beginning of next week is also starting to be booked, but from Thursday onward, there are plenty of times in my calendar,” says Hannula.

Hannula came up with the idea of ​​making changing tires a seasonal job for herself last fall. In the winter, he founded a company called Apuvarsi and opened an online appointment calendar. “There are now more than 150 tire changes, which means that the secrets of the industry are starting to be mastered.”

Many of Hannula’s relatives are entrepreneurs, and Hannula herself has also liked to do small jobs for money all her life.

“I changed tires for my parents when I figured out that this could be a viable business idea. Customers can get there easily when they can order me in their own yard instead of transporting the tires to the shop’s yard.”

Hannula changes tires in the West Tampere area and on the Ylöjärvi side in Siivikkala and Vuorentausta. In addition to tire replacement, the service includes a tire and brake wear surface check, a tire pressure check and a tire tread depth report.

“Customers have been found well through Facebook groups and talk radio.”

Also 17 years old Mikko Scholes will change tires this spring as a small business owner within a radius of five kilometers from the center of Tampere and also further afield for a kilometer fee.

“The weekend is busy, but there are plenty of appointments for next week right from Monday,” says Scholes.

On weekdays, Scholes goes to school, but during the season, he has reserved his afternoons and evenings closely for changing customers’ tires.

“I’m studying media, but in my free time I’ve been doing all kinds of things related to cars, for example maintenance and washing.”

In the past, Scholes has only changed tires for family members, but this spring the idea arose that a project every spring could be a good opportunity to try small-scale entrepreneurship as well.

“My parents are entrepreneurs, and they have been encouraging me to start my own business for some time.”

The price of Scholes’ service also includes both air pressure check and groove depth measurements.