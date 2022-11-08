Young | The 14-year-old ended up unconscious in a ditch – Friends managed to catch the situation in a clever way from social media

The quick action of the friends and the social media monitoring application saved the 14-year-old’s life.

Friends worried about the 14-year-old From Lukawhen at the end of September he did not arrive at the boys’ arranged meeting.

Luka and his friends Oscar’s and Matias we were supposed to meet on a Sunday afternoon, says Luka’s mother, from Lohja Ringa Loskin.

Before the agreed meeting, Luka had been riding a cross bike in the forest in Lohja.

“The boys had wondered when [Luka] doesn’t answer messages or the phone,” says Loskin.

Eventually the friends had decided to locate Luka through a social media app and go see if he was okay.

According to Loskin, it is an application called Zenly, which is popular among young people. With it, you can see the location of your friends in real time.

“They had seen from there that Luka had been there for 12 minutes and had driven to the spot. They found him lying in a ditch.”

Luka had been in an accident with his bike. Loskin says that at first the friends thought that Luka was tricking them, but they saw from the condition of the bike that he had been hurt badly.

At the hospital, it was found that he had a fracture and clots in his skull and a broken femur. According to the doctors, his condition was life-threatening.

In addition to Luka’s friends, a woman picking mushrooms happened to be at the scene of the accident.

This finally called an ambulance, while friends a year older than Luka drove to pick up Luka’s father, who lives near the accident site, who called Loskin’s place.

Luka recuperating in Uude children’s hospital.

Luke was treated continuously at the New Children’s Hospital in Helsinki for just under a month.

The friends’ quick, consistent and quick action could have saved Luka’s life.

“I understood from the doctors’ speech that it wasn’t far off that it would have been worse. If the boys hadn’t found and located him, he might not be here. At least in the condition he is in now,” says Loskin.

In Luka’s case, recovery and rehabilitation have gone well, and he was already able to return to school on Tuesday.

Although social media applications can sometimes raise suspicions even in parents, according to Loskin, the application was really needed in this situation.

“Sometimes we are busy with modern technology, when we always have our phones in our hands, but at this point it was a really great salvation. Without such applications, we wouldn’t necessarily be at this point,” says Loskin.

“I’m forever grateful to the boys, because without them Luka wouldn’t necessarily be here.”

