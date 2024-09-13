DIego Yasmar Barralesa 40-year-old Mexican teacher, was brutally murdered after being kidnapped by two of his former students in Veracruz.

This tragic event shocked the town, since those responsible, only 17 and 18 years oldwere students to whom Barrales taught virtual high school classes.

The professor disappeared on August 6, and his car was found the next day on a rural road in Álamo Temapachenortheast of Mexico City. The news of her disappearance quickly mobilized her relatives, who reported the incident to the authorities.

Kidnapping and cruel outcome



The professor’s family received a call demanding payment of US$ 100,000 for his release (approximated more than $417 million Colombian pesos). However, due to the family’s precarious economic situation, they were unable to raise that sum.

“We don’t have that kind of money. We live paycheck to paycheck.”declared María Amada del Socorro, the teacher’s aunt, referring to the impossibility of complying with the kidnappers’ demand.

In the event of non-payment, The criminals beat Barrales and threw him into the Pantepec River, known to be inhabited by crocodiles.It was in this river that the professor’s body was found. According to the victim’s aunt, the kidnappers “threw the body into the river where there are crocodiles with the intention of getting rid of it.”

Those responsible arrested



The authorities managed to arrest the two young men responsible for the kidnapping and murder of the teacher. Both teenagers were arrested on Tuesday, and some of Barrales’ belongings were found in their possession.which confirms its connection to crime.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office has launched an investigation to determine the motives behind this heinous murder. Meanwhile, the professor’s family is calling for justice.

“All we ask for is justice and for the truth to come out. We are not here to condemn anyone, we simply do not want this to go unpunished,” said the teacher’s aunt, visibly affected by the tragedy.

🎞️ || Following the arrest of those allegedly responsible for the kidnapping and deprivation of life of the Telebachillerato teacher, Diego Yasmar Barrales San Juan, the grieving family announced that, for them, the result of the investigation is “credible” and the evidence… pic.twitter.com/mH654dV8cL — Teleclictv (@teleclictv) September 9, 2024

