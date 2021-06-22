THE TRUTH MURCIA. Tuesday, June 22, 2021, 08:59

The project Networks for free time will offer during the month of July a wide program of activities for young people between 12 and 30 years old. The Councilor for Youth, Teresa Franco, yesterday presented the 24 free adventure and nature activities distributed from Thursday to Sunday during all the weeks of July. There will be nineteen days with activities for five consecutive weekends within the ‘Young Summer’ plan.

Among them is the nocturnal hiking route that will be held on Thursday, July 1 with the ascent to La Asomada castle for young people between 18 and 30 years old. The next day there will be ‘paddle’ surfing in the La Cierva reservoir, in Mula, for people from 16 to 30 years old. On Friday 9, in the morning, there will be a kayak route through Cabo Cope from Calabardina beach reaching coves that are difficult to access by land and doing ‘snorkeling’.

On Sunday 11, in the morning, there will be a windsurfing course in La Manga del Mar Menor, and in the afternoon there will be a hiking route in Neptuno’s cave. The fortnight will close on Thursday 15, when the activity ‘Barranco Noche El Cigarrón’ will take place, located in the town of San José de la Montaña and full of fossil remains.

On Friday 16 there will be ‘body rafting’ in the morning, a modality carried out without any type of boat. It will take place on the Segura river. On Saturday 17 the activity ‘Hiking: Chícamo River’ will be held, popularly called Murcian Palestine. It is a place with arid terrain, ravaged by drought, but with surprising oases such as El Cajer.

Águilas and Mazarrón



On Sunday 18 there will be ‘kayaking’ and ‘snorkeling’ in Cabo Cope, where participants will enjoy a walk along the coast and dive while enjoying the seabed. On Sunday 25, the Light sailing and ‘kayaking’ activity is scheduled in the morning in La Manga and ‘Hiking: Paraje four coves of Águilas’ at sunset.

The last weekend of July will end the program with two activities, both on Saturday: ‘Descent of the Segura River’ and ‘Initiation to surfing’, in Mazarrón, where participants will have a first swim and will learn to balance on the board .