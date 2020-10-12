Former Congress President Ahul Gandhi continues to attack PM Narendra Modi over many internal matters of the country including China. Recently, while addressing a rally, he said that if he had a government, he would have driven out the Chinese soldiers in 15 minutes. Now this statement has caught his eye. He is being criticized in the country for this statement of Rahul Gandhi. On the other hand, a 16-year-old youth player has come forward to convince him through social media. The name of this young player is Arjun Bhati. It has given a message to Rahul Gandhi along with his grandmother.Sharing his video, Arjun wrote, ‘Respected Rahul Gandhi ji, I try to honor you wholeheartedly. But when I listen to you, it hurts, you do politics, question it, protest against the wrong things of the government, it is right but you do not know yourself, you speak wrong against the nation against Narendra Modi. Do not do this.

In the video, Arjun asks questions directly to Rahul Gandhi. He says, yesterday I saw a video in which you used the wrong words about the country, the country’s army and the respected Prime Minister. Arjun said, ‘I also feel sad that the whole country makes fun of you on your words and speeches, makes your jokes and trolls you. And there is a reason for this, because countries disrespect the army of the country, they break its morale and you also say that if your government had got 15 minutes, you would have overthrown China. You would have overtaken them.

Junior golfer Arjun Bhati donated 102 trophies and tournaments

Arjun questions Rahul in the video, ‘Your government had got 60 years then what was the shortage of 15 minutes? You consider our country’s army to be the weakest. Most think cowardly and you praise China. How patriotic are you? How can you call yourself the true son of Mother India? If you do research, then you will know that the army of our country is the bravest. India is brave, was and will be. Of course I am 16 years old, of course I am young. But if someone will disrespect my country, someone will say something about my family, then I will not sit silent. It is never the case that someone will ever speak wrong about someone and they will wait for him to grow up. ‘

Grandma also listened well

Arjun says that his grandfather was in the army and when he showed the video to his grandmother, he was also very angry and he also felt very sad. Arjun’s grandmother says in this video, ‘Rahul Gandhi talks very directly to the country. They are also called soldiers. They should not do all this. The soldiers bet on their lives. Leaving their children live on the border. Patriotism is not like this. You talk straight back. ” Let us know that Arjun’s video is being shared widely on social media. Viewers are not tired of praising him and criticizing Rahul Gandhi.

India’s junior golfer Arjun Bhati has contributed openly in the fight against Coronavirus. Arjun, a resident of Noida, has raised Rs 4,30,000 by selling the trophy and aggregating his total earnings, which he has donated to the PM Cares Fund. Arjun has tagged PM Modi on his twitter, writing that, “In 8 years, I won 102 trophies won by foreign countries; I gave away 102 people at the time of crisis, a total of Rs.4,30,000 came from them today.” Grandma cried after hearing about the help of the country in the PM-Cares fund and said, “You are really Arjun, today the people of the country should escape. Trophy will come again.”

This is how headlines came

Young golfer Arjun Bhati also extended a helping hand during the lockdown in the country due to the Kovid-19 epidemic. Noida-based golfer Arjun gave his trophy and earnings to 102 people. Arjun had tweeted and said, ‘I won 102 trophies which I won from the country and abroad and gave it to 102 people during the crisis. A total of Rs 4,30,000 came from him to help the country in the PM-Cares fund. Hearing this, grandmother cried, then said that you are truly Arjun. Today the people of the country should escape, the trophy will come again. He also tagged PM Modi. This was also appreciated by PM Modi.