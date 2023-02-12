The Kardashians either enchant or terrify, but what cannot be denied is that few trend setters have as much influence today as the popular sisters. In their dressing rooms, garments from luxury brands such as Balenciaga or Dolce & Gabbana are mixed with other less media author’s. Among them are a handful of Spanish brands that have in common their fruitful time on the Allianz EGO catwalk for new talents, where they won the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Talent award.

Pepa Salazar was the first to receive this recognition in February 2013. Since then, many other names have joined this constellation of talents. A pool of designers that shapes the present and future of Spanish fashion thanks to its search for excellence, its constant research and its commitment to sustainability.

Precisely Salazar has recently dressed Kim Kardashian for the editorial of a fashion magazine. In the photo session for the publication, the leader of the world’s best-known clan of sisters chose garments by the Valencian designer thanks to one of her stylists, the renowned Sita Abellán, which she combined with pieces by Helmut Lang, Prada or Fendi. . «I was very excited», says Pepa Salazar about the moment in which she saw Kim with her pieces because «you never know where your clothes can end up -that the brands give to different ‘showrooms’-. I was very lucky!”. But what about Salazar, who also dressed Rosalía for her world tour Motomami World Tour, is much more than a stroke of fortune.

She also has her stylists constantly working the model sister of the clan, Kendall Jenner. His team discovered the work of Fátima Miñana, winner of the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Talent award in January 2020, “thanks to a social media account called ‘Up Next’, a platform for discovering young designers led by Albert Ayal,” he says. the Madrid dressmaker.

Kendall opted for very high-waisted pants, three darts on each leg and two back pockets, made of a camel-toned cotton fabric. “I couldn’t believe it!” Miñana exclaims when asked about the choice she made of the model for an advertising campaign. «Many times I give clothes and they do not end up coming out -she-she specifies; I was so surprised to see Kendall in my design.”

Detail of the custom bikinis of Kylie Jenner and her daughter, Stormi. /



404 Studio



The ‘Up Next’ platform also helped the clothing of Anaïs Vauxcelles, founder of 404 Studio, reach the Kardashians. “Albert Ayal and I started following each other and talking when he was just starting out and he still had very few followers.” At that time he had not yet released the ‘La Planète Sauvage’ collection, with which he won the talent award in 2021.

“They asked me for something exclusive for Kylie Jenner, so we made her a dress from the collection adapted to her size.” From there also came the order for a bikini for her in conjunction with her daughter, Stormi.

Repercussion



Kourtney Kardashian, for her part, acquired at least one outfit from Alejandre, a candidate house for the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Talent award for the next edition, which will be held next Sunday, February 19, within the framework of Madrid Fashion Week. There, author’s design, crafts, local production and recycling will be defended. Kourtney herself immortalized her ‘look’ and uploaded it to her social networks.

The members of the clan have designs by Dominnico and JC Pajares, although they have not been publicly shown by their protagonists. A pity because in these cases, says Pepa Salazar, “there is usually more repercussion at the press level, which ends up also assuming a sales cycle.” But the satisfaction of being in the spotlight of the Kardashians is not taken away from anyone.