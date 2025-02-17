Young Spaniards are reported more on Instagram than on television or newspapers

Social networks have become the main source of information on political and social issues for Spanish young people between 16 and 30 years old, above television or digital media. This is revealed by the last Youth Eurobarometerpublished Monday for the European Parliament.

According to the survey, 49% of young people in Spain indicate social networks as their main informative channel, while 44% mentions television and only 20% opt for digital means. This trend is also reflected in the whole of the European Union, although with some differences: in general Europeans are somewhat more likely to be informed in digital media (26%) and less on social networks (42%) or television (39%) .

Within the universe of social networks, Instagram is positioned as the platform most used by young Spaniards to inform themselves, with 51%of mentions, followed by Tiktok (43%) and X (36%). The latter has greater popularity in Spain than in the rest of the EU, where only 20% of respondents consider it a relevant source of information.

The study also points out that 76% of young Europeans consider having been exposed to misinformation and false news. In nine EU countries, more than half of the respondents say they have lived it “often” or “very often”, with Malta (59%) and Hungary (58%) in the head.

However, 70% of the survey participants trust their ability to recognize misinformation. In Spain, this percentage is 67%, but only 15% declare “very safe”.

When defining EU’s political priorities for the coming years, the increase in prices and the cost of life concerns 40% of young people.

A third of respondents believe that the European Union should focus their attention on the environment and climate change in the next five years, and 31% believe that the economic situation and employment creation should be a priority. For young Spaniards, this is the greatest concern.

65% of Spanish young people declare in favor of the European project, although three out of five within this group are not satisfied with their current operation. Among the most skeptical, many claim that they could change their minds if the EU modified their way of acting, while only 5% reject the concept of the European Union completely.

In addition, for 46% of Spanish young people and 39% of Europeans, political commitment mainly translates into the polls in European, national and local elections. At the same time, distrust in political class and dissatisfaction are the main reasons that lead many young Spaniards not to vote in the electoral days.

Among other relevant data, Spain stands out as the EU country where younger has participated in demonstrations, with 24% of respondents.