The body of Katia Dueñas Aguilar, a soldier from the United States, was found with 68 stab wounds at her home on May 18. The young woman, mother of a four year old boy and information technology specialist, was found dead in her residence in Clarksville, just 22 kilometers from the military base.

Katia Duenas Aguilar, 23-year-old, originally from a Latino family, joined the Army in 2018 and was assigned to Fort Campbell one year later. The Dueñas familytogether with the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), has offered a $55,000 reward for information leading to the capture and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the crime.

The autopsy report, released by the Montgomery County Medical Examiner’s Office, revealed that Dueñas Aguilar suffered multiple injuries by shear force to the neck and upper body, thus confirming that the cause of the death was homicide.

In addition, a toxicological analysis indicated the presence of gamma-hydroxybutyric acid in his system, a substance known for its abuse. Although the amount detected was not sufficient to induce a deep sleep, its presence adds a disturbing dimension to the case.

It should be noted that, so far, no arrests have been made in connection with his death nor have they released details about possible motives. While the investigation continues, the Clarksville community and the troopers Fort Campbell They have organized vigils and events in memory of Katia.