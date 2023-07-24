Soccer player Luis Manuel Pacheco, player of the Venezuelan Deportivo Táchira club, died in a traffic accident in the city of San Cristóbal, on the Colombian-Venezuelan border, the Venezuelan Football Federation (FVF) reported this Sunday.

Soccer player dies in serious traffic accident

Photo: Screenshot

In a brief statement, the institution regretted the death of the young Venezuelan who, according to local media, lost his life in an accident that involved six other people who were injured in the capital of the state of Táchira, on the border with Colombia.

“We extend our most heartfelt words of condolences to his family and friends for such an unfortunate and irreparable loss that national football is in mourning,” the FVF said on Twitter.

According to press reports, which review various videos, the vehicle the player was in crashed into a tree.

(Also: Lewis Hamilton is upset with Shakira and makes a tough decision: “He asked her not to come down”).

At approximately seven in the morning there was an accident in the Quinimari sector, an Aveo vehicle crashed into a tree, leaving seven people injured and one deceased (Luis Pacheco) a player from the lower categories of Deportivo Táchira. pic.twitter.com/KvDE2TnwPC – Táchira News (@TachiraNoticias) July 23, 2023

mourning in sport

Deportivo Táchira expressed its “deep sadness” for the death of Pachecowhom he described as “always outstanding in each of his performances” and as “an endearing companion”.

In addition, the Venezuelan Soccer League underlined its “regret” and “shock” at the news that, it considered, saddens “the entire Venezuelan soccer family.”

It is about a “talent that had been forming in the aurinegra quarry,” added the league on the same social network.

The news is confirmed hours before the Venezuelan soccer classic is held, that is, a match between Deportivo Táchira and Caracas that will be played in the Venezuelan capital, with which the aurinegros will seek to match the number of points of Puerto Cabello, the leader on the national board.

It is with deep sadness that we inform you of the death of our youth squad Luis Pacheco, a U-20 player, always outstanding in each of his performances and an endearing companion 😔 To your family and friends we extend our condolences 🙏🏻 Fly high, Louis! 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/1PxrvmEX2M – Deportivo Táchira FC (@DvoTachira) July 23, 2023

More news

EFE