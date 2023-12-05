A futsal match ended in tragedy for a family in Catalonia who lost a 19-year-old young man after receiving a strong blow to the head during the engagement.



According to international media, the events occurred last Sunday when two teams met at the Municipal Sports Pavilion of Sabadell, in Barcelona.



While the meeting was going on, Raül Jurado Calvo, the young athlete on the team Senior C of El Ático FSC, He collided with one of the rival team’s players and they hit their heads hard.

Immediately, paramedics jumped onto the playing field and treated the injured man who was taken to a care center.

However, uThe day after the incident his death was confirmed.

The sports club sent its condolences to his family and assured that despite the “quick action of the paramedics, nothing could be done to save the man’s life.”

“Player, teammate, brothers, son, friend, fighter on and off the court. Your emptiness is incalculable, your delivery is an inspiration“reads the statement.

The entire club @SDEspanyol We want to send our support to Club el Ático FSC and a lot of support to Raúl’s colleagues, friends and family. There are no words for such a tragic loss. RIP in Peace Raúl Jurado 7 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/9I6HcWkkCr — Alex Astorgas (@AstorgasAlex) December 5, 2023

In the town hall of Sabadell was declared a day of mourning for the death of the young footballer.

The Catalan Football Federation He also mourned the man’s death.

