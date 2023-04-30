Soccer delivers some dramatic stories. Like that of Daniel Cain, a former footballer from the lower divisions of Arsenal in England, who had everything to succeed in one of the most important clubs in the world. However, his fate was twisted forever at the age of 20, with serious consequences: He became a quadriplegic after a night out with his friends on June 9, 2020.

Soccer player became a quadriplegic

Photo: THE NATION, FROM ARGENTINA (THE INDEPENDENT)

Cain, who was also an industrial engineering student, consumed a drink that gave him a cardiovascular problem with devastating secondary damage. This incident caused Daniel’s life to change drastically.



The young man, born in the British town of Hemel Hempstead, was the victim of having ingested a drink adulterated with a chemical substance. This component caused him to begin to lose consciousness and not respond to the stimuli received by the companions who surrounded him that night. Fortunately, the immediacy of the medical services to treat him prevented what could have been a real tragedy, although it took almost 25 minutes to revive him.

For this reason, Cain’s serious diagnosis caused him to remain in a coma in the Intensive Care Unit for 25 days.

The friends of the former member of the lower divisions of the ‘Gunners’, at that party, detected that Cain had changed color and was not responding to resuscitation attempts. Quickly, an ambulance arrived at the scene of the incident to help him, since he had gone into cardiac arrest. Although he received medical help, his spinal cord and brain were left without oxygen for too long. This organic disorder resulted in the young man being in a coma for those 25 days and his memory being significantly damaged.

(Also: ‘So far we have come’: Colombian soccer player, affected by the war in Sudan).

Former Arsenal academy player left tetraplegic and needs 24-hour care after drink ‘spiked’ on night out Exclusive: Daniel Cain, 23, now uses a wheelchair and is fighting to get his life back after the devastating incident pic.twitter.com/ygUQnOhR0t — Mihreteab Kidus (@MihreteabKidus) April 24, 2023

‘It was a miracle’

Tracy Cain, mother of the ex-soccer player, recounted crudely what she has experienced in recent years in an interview for the English newspaper ‘The Independent’.

During the talk, he revealed details of the night he learned of the incident. A moment that was a turning point, since they told her that her son was practically in a “vegetative” state.

“Upon learning of her status, I just went into auto mom mode. I called her father who was at work and her sister came back from Essex. Around 3 or 4 in the morning they tried to get us ready so he wouldn’t wake up, but I said let’s keep trying,” she recounted.

“When he woke up from the coma he couldn’t do anything, he couldn’t move, he was like a newborn. It was a miracle.”. Thanks to maternal efforts, her son was able to recover cognitive functions, which has meant that part of his quality of life could improve in some aspects.

(Keep reading: ‘So far we have come’: Colombian soccer player, affected by the war in Sudan).

‘It’s getting better all the time’

Tracy also recounted what her period at the clinic was like: “Because of Covid, they wouldn’t let me into the hospital to learn things like lifting and handling objects from the nurses, and with spinal cord injuries there are things like bowel control and bladder. And also the skin is very sensitive. It was quite a change in lifestyle”, detailed the mother of the victim in the note with ‘The Independent’.

More than two years after that fateful episode, Cain needs 24-hour care.

“He’s getting better all the time. Long-term memory of her, childhood stuff, she still remembers all of that.”they explain in their family environment.

After a long period in hospital, Cain returned home with a wheelchair and receives round-the-clock care, completely dependent. Although he had made short strides in his condition, he was not in a vegetative state, as they had first assumed from the hospital.

At the same time, Cain began doing rehabilitation sessions from the beginning of this year with the Neurokinex organization in his city (Hemel Hempstead). However, each of the eight that he has to do a week costs 71 euros. To alleviate the costs, Daniel’s family has an account to raise funds for the rehabilitation of his son. The former Arsenal youth player undergoes a treatment to get himself back on his feet, which in its entirety reaches a value of 2,200 euros per month.



The high expense that Cain’s care requires is covered thanks to the GoFundMe account.

“He is incredibly elated and full of hope as he is evaluated and challenged with different teams. Let’s keep his spirit and hope alive by making sure he has the funds to allow for his continued rehabilitation sessions.”, said his sister Natalie, who so far has raised 68 thousand euros of the 113 thousand stipulated as a goal. Also, Natalie spoke about how her brother’s recovery continues: “The rehabilitation sessions will last a minimum of 3 to 4 years and then they will extend to 5 years and more.”

🚨 A NIGHT OF PARTY CHANGED HIS LIFE FOREVER 🏴 Daniel Cain, a 23-year-old former footballer who played in the Arsenal youth academy, became a quadriplegic in 2020 for having consumed a bad drink 📰 As reported by The Sun, Daniel consumed a “enriched drink” at the… pic.twitter.com/t2xIhfilsu — Diario Ole (@DiarioOle) April 26, 2023

More news

THE NATION, OF ARGENTINA.

OF THE AMERICAN NEWSPAPERS GROUP

(GDA)