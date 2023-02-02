A young football-loving Londoner developed flu-like symptoms and went to hospital; there both legs were amputated just two days before his 21st birthday.

Levi Dewey, went to the hospital with difficulty breathingbut the symptoms turned out to be a serious illness with symptoms similar to the respiratory illness that caused him a multi-organic failure.

Levi was rushed to hospital in Derby on December 7 with severe symptoms and difficulty breathing, and quickly deteriorated, going into septic shock.

Later it was discovered that suffered from influenza B and pneumococcal pneumonia and was transferred to a specialist hospital in Leicester.

Doctors informed his family that Levi was “the sickest patient in the country” and had a less than 30 percent chance of survival.

Nevertheless, Thanks to medical support and extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, Levi began to recover and spent 20 days on ECMO and 14 days in an induced coma.

After 31 days, he was able to be weaned from ventilation and returned to Royal Derby hospital for further treatment. But Despite his recovery, he was told that both legs would need to be amputated due to the severity of his sepsis.

The surgery was performed two days before his 21st birthday and it went well. Levi is on the mend and is optimistic about the future, grateful to be alive.

Levi’s family has been Raising funds to help him get back on his feet and has been struck by the generosity of the people, who have so far raised over £77,000. They plan to use the money to help Levi move home and make necessary adjustments to his life as a double amputee.

It is important to stress the importance of early detection and treatment of illnesses such as influenza, which can be serious and life-threatening in extreme cases like Levi’s.

Furthermore, her story demonstrates the resilience and positivity that can emerge in even the most difficult situations. The community is united in supporting Levi and his family as they continue on their journey to recovery and the future.