The series that chronicles the childhood and pre-adolescence of Sheldon Cooper is premiering its final season and its creators have revealed the reason why the prequel to The Big Bang Theory, young sheldonwill come to an end with this seventh season.

The Big Bang Theory It became a global phenomenon when it premiered in 2007 and, over the course of 12 seasons, it became one of the most successful sitcoms, bringing to the top the actors who gave life to the protagonists of this series. , among them, the memorable Sheldon Cooper (played by Jim Parson).

Of this endearing character the prequel emerged young sheldon, which was also a great success, since all his followers wanted to know what the first years of life of the most famous scientist of recent times on television were like.

It was like this In 2017 the series began to be broadcast young sheldonplayed by Iain Armitage, a series that has kept old and new fans of The Big Bang Theory glued to the screen for six seasons.

The real reason why young sheldon comes to an end



Being at the peak of success, The seventh and final season of the successful prequel is being releasedbut what could lead the directors of the popular series to end it at this time?

According to the entertainment portal deadlineSteve Holland, one of the series' producers, said: “There are certain things that we know happen in Sheldon's life when he was 14 years old.” Holland explained. “We started talking about the future of the show and decided it's the right time for this story to come to an end, knowing that at 14 he's going to Cal Tech. It seemed like the right time to end strong. while the series was still at the top.”

For 7 seasons we will be able to see his growth.

The truth is that the actor has grown along with his character and the directors have decided that this is the best time to close with a flourish.he story of the early years of the famous Sheldon Cooper.

Starting February 15 you can now see the seventh and final season of young sheldon through the North American network CBS or through some streaming services.