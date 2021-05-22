Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

The “3D Printing” workshop hosted by the Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival, in its 12th session, has turned into a large laboratory in which children produce 3D models using practical applications on computers, as they have succeeded in printing models of buildings, animals and cartoon characters.

The application workshop, which targeted children and adolescents of all ages, dealt with the most important steps on which 3D printing depends, from the first step that begins with drawing the external structure of the material, through laying out the lines and basic features of the character or teacher to be printed, to the final implementation that the printing machine will undertake .