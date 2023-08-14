Home page World

Tragic accident in Toscolano Maderno on Lake Garda: A British scientist dies in a bicycle accident. Downing Street is concerned. © imago

She was out on her bike and dies in front of her boyfriend. The young woman was a UK government analyst at Downing Street.

Toscolano Maderno – Terrible drama in the mountains of Lake Garda (Italy) – a prominent British scientist has died while cycling at the age of 27. The tragic accident happened on Friday morning (August 11) in the hills of Toscolano Maderno. According to initial findings, Susannah Lucy Boddie was traveling with her boyfriend when the accident happened.

Drama at Lake Garda: British scientist dies after a bicycle accident

At one point, on a very steep and uneven stretch of road, the young woman on her gravel bike lost her balance and fell to the ground. She hit her head violently. Any help came too late for Susannah Lucy Bodie. Rescue workers could only declare the British woman dead on the spot.

As reported by Italian media, the 27-year-old wore a helmet. Both were experienced cyclists and were planning a tour of the Dolomites, but they did not survive the fall on Via Mezzane in Toscolane. The friend was heard as a witness after the fatal accident and then taken to the hospital in shock.

The death of the British tourist in Italy also affects the British government. Susannah Lucy Boddie worked as a data scientist at 10 Downing Street, the official home of the British Prime Minister in London. During the corona pandemic, the analyst had distinguished herself for her commitment to data analysis.

British scientist falls fatally on Lake Garda – Downing Street expresses condolences

The Italian local newspaper giornalediebrescia.it Quoting a Downing Street spokesman, Susannah “was an incredible scientist, an inspirational sportswoman, a loved and admired colleague and friend to all of us who work at Number 10, and a part of it.” Thoughts are with her family and everyone who loved her.”

Susannah Lucy Bodie has worked at Downing Street since 2019 and was reportedly promoted to manager last December. The 27-year-old graduated from Cambridge Pharmacy and earned a Masters in Systems Biology from the university. It was initially unclear when the British woman’s body would be transported to her home country.

Just recently, a vacationer died in a fatal accident on Lake Garda. In a clinic in Verona, doctors fought for his life for weeks – in vain. (ml)