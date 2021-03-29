Sakhir (AFP)

After crossing the finish line of the Bahrain Grand Prix, the first round of the Formula 1 World Championship, in last place, German Mick Schumacher, son of seven-time world champion Michael, passed by mixed feelings as soon as he knew that his start was more successful than his father, the legend of the first category.

Meek was in the last 16th place at the Bahraini Sakhir Circuit in his first race with his new team, Haas, after being crowned champion of Formula 2 races last year, beating his Russian colleague Nikita Mazepin, who withdrew from the opening lap, after his car skidded and crashed into a wall. Safety.

In a return to the recent past, Schumacher Sr.’s start was not successful in his first race in the world championship, specifically in the Belgium Grand Prix in 1991, and after starring during the qualifying trials by scoring the seventh fastest time, he was unable to finish the first lap after his car in the colors of Jordan’s team suffered a malfunction. In the clutch clutch, to move to Benetton.

“Overall, I can say I was 90 percent happy and 10 percent sad,” Schumacher Jr. said after the inaugural race, adding, “I made a mistake, it slipped off, after the safety car announced the race was back, but I learned a lot.”

“I was lucky to be able to drive again and things went well, so I could keep going and continue building experience all weekend,” he added.

Mick pointed to the fireworks in the sky of the Bahrain Circuit after seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes driver, while Haas was a lap behind, and said, “The fireworks were disturbing and distracted my focus.”

And he added, “It was a pity that I was not able to catch up with the rest of the cars, and at least, to try to be close to them a few laps.”

The best performance of a junior driver in Bahrain returned to Japanese Yuki Tsunoda, who is 20 years old. The 65-year-old driver who scored in his early stages is ninth behind the wheel of Alvatore, noting that the last rookie driver to see the spotted flag was the Belgian Stoffel Vandorn with McLaren in 2016. .

Tsunoda became the eighth Japanese driver to score points in Formula 1, after his compatriots Shinji Nakano, Okyo Katayama, Aguri Suzuki, Kazuki Nakajima, Satoru Nakajima, Takuma Sato and Kamui Kobayashi.