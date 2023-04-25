In Crimea, a 22-year-old guy was smuggling military equipment and was under investigation

In Crimea, a 22-year-old guy was smuggling military products and was under investigation. This is reported Telegram-Baza channel.

According to the channel, the young man sent parcels by mail under the guise of civilian products. The Russian was caught after he sent two parcels with armored panels for a combined arms body armor to Japan.

It is noted that searches were carried out in the defendant’s house and garage. The security forces seized from him protective anti-fragmentation goggles, a wristwatch with the function of detecting sources of ionized radiation and other military equipment. All this young “entrepreneur” was going to send abroad.

In fact, a case was initiated under the article on the smuggling of other weapons. The Russian faces up to seven years in prison.