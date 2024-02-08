Of Health editorial team

The Foundation dedicated to Maria Gabriella De Matteis opens applications for two scholarships, one for scientific research on liquid biopsy and the other for the training of deserving musicians

It started last December the Foundation dedicated to Maria Gabriella De Matteis, which is committed to enhancing and supporting young talents thanks to scholarships for scientific research and the training of deserving musicians. For the year 2024 has been launched a call dedicated to researchers under 30 working in the field of oncology and, specifically, liquid biopsy, a test capable of monitoring the evolution of the tumor in real time.

The call for oncology research The liquid biopsy is of fundamental importance today because it provides a non-invasive and highly sensitive method for the diagnosis and monitoring of tumors, allowing personalization of treatments for each patient, explains the scientific coordinator of the Foundation, Giuseppe Curigliano, director of the clinical division of new drug development at the European Institute of Oncology in Milan. In detail the competition announcement 40 thousand euros for the best project on the topic Integration of liquid biopsy in the management of patients with solid tumors. The selection will be conducted by the Scientific Committee of the De Matteis Foundation and the winners will be announced by the Board of Directors. The requirements to be admitted are: degree in medicine and surgery; master's degree in Biological Sciences/Biotechnology; aged less than 30 years. We want to select the best research projects in the most advanced studies for the diagnosis and treatment of tumors, with the aim of having a positive impact on the expectations and quality of life of cancer patients. Curigliano, full professor of Medical Oncology at the University of Milan.

The foundation Maria Gabriella De Matteis Foundation inspired by the values ​​that the president of the De Matteis Food Corporation, who passed away prematurely in December 2022has made it an integral part of his life trying to shape a shared future where innovation, responsibility and disciplinary fluidity can create a better world for all. Searching for the most promising talents in the scientific and artistic fields, so as to support them in their training, growth and research paths, is the mission that guides the Foundation's work. The pursuit of excellence in every area is among the founding values ​​of our family of which Maria Gabriella has always been, since she was little, the true ambassador. Seeing today the birth of the Foundation that bears her name and embodies her vision, to be shared with the world, is a great emotion for me, declares the Cav. Armando De Matteis, father of Maria Gabriella and honorary president of the Foundation. For the artistic part the first scholarship worth 10 thousand euroswhich will be assigned to one or more Italian candidates admitted as members of the Gustav Mahler Jugendorchestercreated in Vienna in 1986 by Maestro Claudio Abbado and today considered the most prestigious youth orchestra in the world. Concludes Fernando Ricci, husband of Maria Gabriella and president of the Foundation: Alessandra, Maria Chiara and I intend to promote and testify with this project the values ​​of an extraordinary woman, wife and motherwho, throughout his life, conveyed to us his desire to create a better future by trusting and relying on the new generations and strongly believing ininterdisciplinarity between science and beautyin all its forms.

