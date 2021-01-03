So far, there has been the “Start together” program so that young refugees can find their way around Berlin. Now the Senate stops funding.

The first few weeks in Germany, the first steps, the first chunks of language are definitely not easy to cope with on this gray-cold December morning for the seven underage refugees. Six boys, one girl, between 14 and 17 years old.

The girl wears a white anorak that she will keep on for the hour. She won’t say anything because she can’t say anything yet: The Somali woman only arrived two days ago and speaks neither German, English nor Farsi like the other Afghan youths in the room. So it is all the more important that she is part of the lessons for unaccompanied underage refugees in Berlin from the start. “The first few months here are formative,” says Jana Krüger from the educational institution “educational Wilmersdorf”.

In the morning, the small group ran up from the nearby initial reception center. Classes take place in a ground floor apartment. Windows facing the street, tables pushed together in the classroom, everything is very useful. The purpose: to make it easier to arrive.

The Berlin program “Start Together”, which was specifically aimed at underage refugees, has been running since 2016. While their residence status, accommodation, health issues and level of education were still being clarified, it offered the young people a school substitute.

In order to be able to attend a welcome class later or attend a regular school, the young people should first learn a little German. The courses also structured their everyday life. They got out of the shelter and learned to find their way around their new surroundings.

Until the end of 2020, the Senate Department for Education, Youth and Family was the sponsor of the “Start Together” program. The funding expired at the end of the year.

Why when the program was helpful and, as everyone involved said, worked well?

“From our point of view, it was very successful,” says Yvonne Hylla from the German Children’s and Youth Foundation, which implemented the program for the Senate. To this end, the foundation has teamed up with eight independent youth welfare organizations, including “lehrreich Wilmersdorf”, the only language school for young people and children who have fled in Berlin who do not yet have a place in school.

According to the foundation, a total of around 450 children and young people between 6 and 27 years of age, accompanied and unaccompanied, took part in the program in 2020. There were 12 study groups all over the city.

“We very much regret that it was discontinued,” says Yvonne Hylla. They used questionnaires to obtain feedback from the young people, saying that it was very positive – not just in terms of language skills. The young refugees stated that they made new contacts through the project and got to know the city better.

During the lesson at “lehrreich” in Wilmersdorf in December, I introduce the young people to the profession of journalist. The school team doesn’t want me to interview the refugees, they shouldn’t feel questioned or watched. But telling something about the media in Germany is possible. The teacher writes German vocabulary on the blackboard; a colleague translates the words into Farsi, the young people write: the Daily newspaper, however the Day. Information, politics, economy, culture.

Sports get lively. One says he wanted to see a Champions League game, but that wasn’t possible at the property. Some speak some English, all except the girl speak Farsi. The translator asks: “Do you know a newspaper?” “I’ve never read one,” says a boy. “Do you write about us too?” Asks another. Merkel, who can be seen in a cartoon on the front page of the taz that day, is recognized by everyone. “What topic should newspapers report on?” Asks the translator. “Moria”, says a young person spontaneously. “I was there at the fire.”

After the lesson, the young refugees go back to their accommodation. The children and young people stay at the initial reception center in Wilmersdorf for up to three months, as long as their perspective and legal responsibilities are clarified. A guardian has to be found or the family has to be brought together. Some of the young people then switch to assisted living or shared apartments.

Participation in the “Start Together” program was voluntary, the composition of the group was fluid because young refugees kept arriving, others moved on or were given a place in school.

There were around 20 registrations at “lehrreich Wilmersdorf” in December, due to Corona the learning groups were divided into four units: one literacy, two beginners and one advanced course.

One morning in December, some of the educational institution’s team were sitting together in the classroom. One employee says: “Being able to arrive safely is important for the young people.” Getting to know the new city, the new country. First vocabulary, rules of conduct: how does what work? In addition to the language courses, the program also included: going shopping, driving the bus, visiting the zoo, playing the theater, doing handicrafts.

Tilo Pätzolt from the educational institution “educational Wilmersdorf” “The fundamental question arises: Are we a city of immigration, do we want to be that?”

Artistic projects were also part of the concept. And movement: everyone played football together, no matter what language they spoke, what country they came from, whether boy or girl. Another employee said at the meeting in December that there was a strong desire to be close and to exchange ideas with one another. By contrast, the carers treated issues such as flight and family cautiously. The participants should not be re-traumatized.

What happens now that the program has expired? There will continue to be “summer schools” for underage refugees, which are also funded by the Senate. But there is no substitute for the pre-school language courses – and there is no longer any offer for unaccompanied young people in the first three months.

“Young refugees experience discrimination”

From the point of view of Yvonne Hylla from the German Children and Youth Foundation, a loss: “The young refugees experience a lot of discrimination. The offers represent a counterbalance. They convey that personal strengths and successes are in the foreground. “

Perceiving yourself, believing in yourself – that’s what the program was all about. Ines Rackow, who is responsible for “Starting Together” at the Senate Department for Education, helped develop the concept from 2015 “when so many children with refugee experience arrived in Berlin who could not go to school”. Over the years, the program has been cut financially – from originally two million euros to just under 469,000 euros in 2020. No more money is planned for 2021.

Ines Rackow saw the project come to an end “with the greatest regret”. But she also says: There is “unlike in 2015 no more need” for the program, because the children and young people can now quickly get a place in school. “We’re watching immigration,” says Rackow. “We are on guard. If there is a need, we have to react quickly. We have the structures. “

No more need? Andrea Niemann from the Foundation for the Promotion of Social Services Berlin sees it differently. The foundation is responsible for the central initial reception and clearing centers for unaccompanied, underage refugees in Berlin. According to her information, an average of 1.5 to 2 unaccompanied young people arrive in Berlin every day. How quickly young people get a place in school varies greatly, says Niemann, but it could also take a while.

Sometimes more young refugees come, for example in early autumn when the state of Berlin took in unaccompanied children and young people from the Greek islands after the fire in Moria. Funds for a ten-week German course were made available from an extra pot from the Senate for Education, Youth and Family. An extension is not planned.

For “educational Wilmersdorf”, the end of the “Start together” program is not a threat to the very existence of the company, says Managing Director Tilo Pätzolt. Nevertheless, he takes a critical view of the development: “It is important to us to have permanent structures.” Such a quick-start project like the language course for the Moria youth shows that the offers are still necessary. “The fundamental question arises: Are we a city of immigration, do we want to be that?”

With the start of the Berlin school holidays on December 19, “Start Together” ended. The young refugees received learning packages for the accommodation. Only a few have a school place for the year 2021.