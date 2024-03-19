The tragedy in an elementary school, lessons had just ended: Courtney was 29 years old

A painful tragedy that comes from New York, but which in just a few days has spread throughout the world. A young pregnant teacher 8 months old, died in an elementary school, after sending a final message to her husband.

He was called Courtney Fannon and he was only 29 years old. She worked as a support teacher in Kendall Elementary School from New York. After a long day at work, despite her 8-month pregnancy, the young teacher sent a message to her husband and then she suddenly collapsed to the ground.

When school workers noticed his body lying on the floor, they immediately took action raised the alarm to the emergency services. The timely rush to the hospital was of no avail, the doctors were forced to declare the 29-year-old's death a few minutes after her arrival in the emergency room.

With her it is the little girl also died that she carried in her womb. The small one Hadley Jaye she would be born after just four weeks. The school felt the family's pain and wanted to point out to the local newspapers that there were no children at school at the time of the tragedy. The lessons were over.

No information on the cause of death of the young pregnant teacher

There cause of death by Courtney Fannin has not yet been disclosed. All those who knew her chose to remember her with heartbreaking posts on social networks. Especially her colleagues, who had always admired how she carried out her work with her joy and passion.

Courtney was a supportive teacher who served her students with passion and joy every day. When she was not in class sharing her love and gift for teaching with her students, she could be found in our hallways with a smile and an always friendly greeting.

Friends and family brought one to life fundraiser. A mother and a little girl who has never known the world, united forever.

The world lost two souls, long before any of us were ready to live without them.

