The 27 member states of the European Union plus the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Norway, Turkey and Russia were sued by six young Portuguese people for climate inaction. Of the 32 States, only Russia abstained from appearing before the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg on Wednesday.

It is the most relevant case on climate change dealt with by a court such as the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) and 31 of the 32 defendant nations appeared on Wednesday to respond for climate inaction.

The lawsuit was filed in 2020 by young people between 11 and 24 years old who live in several areas of Portugal affected by a serious heat wave and forest fires in 2017. An episode that caused 109 deaths and thousands of hectares burned.

“The claim is based on the impact of climate change,” according to Siofra O’Leary, president of the Strasbourg-based court. O’Leary said climate change represented by heat waves and wildfires “affects the lives and health of plaintiffs.”

The young Portuguese who filed the lawsuit say they suffer from anxiety due to natural disasters.

Gerry Liston, an attorney for the Global Legal Action Network (GLAN), an association representing the plaintiffs, explained the goal of the lawsuit.

“All the plaintiffs want is for governments to do what is necessary to safeguard their future. Therefore, the ruling we seek from the court would function as a legally binding treaty imposed on the 32 defendant states, forcing them to do much more to reduce their consumption of polluting gases”.

However, the 31 states, which were represented by 87 attorneys, responded strongly to the lawsuit.

British lawyer Sudhanshu Swaroop questioned the admissibility of the case by the ECtHR. Swaroop stressed that the Portuguese plaintiffs are not under the jurisdiction of the other defendant States, but rather their protection is the exclusive responsibility of the Portuguese State.

Portuguese lawyer Ricardo Matos pointed out that the plaintiffs cannot be considered victims, since the damages they allege are abstract, and considered that the lawsuit is actually a “popular action” not acceptable by the ECtHR.

The Court must decide if the case is admissible

The ECHR described the case as a “priority matter” and passed it on to the body’s senior judges.

Two other climate cases involving France and Switzerland had already been examined in March, although no ruling has yet been issued.

The court must first rule on the admissibility of the Portuguese case, since the young people appealed directly to the ECtHR without first seeking a remedy in the national courts.

Given this, the plaintiffs assure that trying to present separate cases in the 32 countries would be an “excessive and disproportionate burden” on an issue that requires urgent attention. Until now, the Court’s environmental decisions have not covered global warming, but have instead dealt with issues such as natural disasters and industrial pollution.

Activists are increasingly turning to international courts to force governments to make greater efforts to address climate change amid warnings that the world is failing to meet the goals of the 2015 Paris Agreement.

With EFE and local media