Young | Police: Young people planned a mass fight in Leppävaara

The police do not know which young people are possibly arriving in Leppävaara or what is behind the planned fight.

The police According to Espoo’s Leppävaara, a mass fight between young people is planned for Sunday evening. The police have prepared for the situation by organizing more surveillance in the area.

The police of Länsi Uusimaa told about it in their press release. According to the police, information about a possible mass fight has come from the youth of the area.

Inspector Hannu Väänänen according to the police do not know what is behind the impending mass fight or which young people are possibly arriving in the area.

“We have been told that information circulates among young people. Such announcements come from time to time, but this one has such features that we consider it quite possible. Then the police must also intervene.”

The police have not seen any concrete announcements about the gathering. According to the information, young people might be gathering near the Sello shopping center. According to Väänänen, it is also not known in advance that the young people are going to equip themselves with guns or other weapons.

“Unfortunately, young people usually have them in such situations,” says Väänänen.

HS has previously told about the drug problems and violence among young people in the Leppävaara area.

Read more: A young person who already drifted into Espoo’s drug circles as a teenager talks about the atrocities of minors – “People are really messed up there”

According to the police, there has been an increase in violent crimes by young people and minors in the Espoo area of ​​the police department. Especially young people gather near large shopping centers, such as Sello in Leppävaara.