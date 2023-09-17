Young | Police: A 14-year-old who smoked cannabis and drank alcohol was admitted to the hospital during the Night of Lights in Hamina

There were a lot of intoxicated young people at the event, and the police consider the phenomenon worrisome.

In Kymenlaakso In Hamina, a city event, the Night of Lights, was organized over the weekend, where, according to the police, there were a lot of intoxicated young people.

Some of them ended up in the hospital. Two intoxicated 14-year-olds were taken to the hospital by ambulance to receive treatment.

In addition, the police met two 14-year-olds who had consumed alcohol and smoked cannabis during the evening. One of them ended up in the hospital by ambulance and the other in the custody of his parents, the police said in its announcement on Sunday.

Inspectorate responsible for surveillance and alarm operations Jukka Tulle tells HS that the 14-year-old ended up in the hospital due to feeling unwell.

The police say that during the evening they also met two intoxicated 13-year-olds, one of whom ended up with his parents, the other at a survival station. One intoxicated 14-year-old was delivered directly to the social authorities.

According to the police, on Saturday night there were more intoxicated people under the age of 15 than on Friday night.

The police also make a child protection report to the social authorities.

From Saturday night in addition, four criminal reports of assault were registered. According to Tyll, it is about adults. In two cases the suspects are in the custody of the police, in two cases the perpetrators have not been identified.

The police also filed criminal reports against two motorists for endangering traffic safety.

One person is suspected of driving an electric scooter in a crowd while drunk at 1.4 alcohol, causing danger to others. In addition, the police met one driver without a driving license.

According to the police, it was known that the event had caused numerous disturbances in previous years. It was also on Friday night according to the police disturbances.

Commissioner Tylli considers the intoxication of people under the age of 15 to be a worrying phenomenon.