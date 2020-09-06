Royal Challengers Bangalore head coach Simon Katich feels that young players playing in the Indian Premier League will feel less pressure in the empty stadium but this can be a challenge for senior cricketers. The 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to the Kovid-19 epidemic will be played from September 19 in a biologically secure environment. During this time, fans will not be given entry in the stadium.

Katich said in the team’s YouTube show ‘Bold Diaries’,’ Personally, I think the younger players will really enjoy it because there will be less pressure on the field because there is noise and attention from the presence of people. It breaks. ‘



He said, ‘I think it will be more challenging for some senior players because they are used to the enthusiasm of the audience which increases their enthusiasm. Nevertheless, it will be the motivation to perform brilliantly inside our team.

Coach Paddy Upton had earlier said that cricketers like Virat Kohli who rely heavily on external incentives are addicted to pressure and will have trouble playing in an empty stadium but the players themselves are a much better performer in IPL this year. will do.