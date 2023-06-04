Yunchan Lim, the South Korean pianist, was in a rehearsal studio in New York recently, working on a treacherous passage from Rachmaninoff.

“A little faster,” Lim told director James Gaffigan. He laughed. “Pianists usually want the opposite!” he said.

Shy and soft-spoken, Lim shocked the music world last year when, at age 18, he became the youngest winner of the prestigious Van Cliburn International Piano Competition in Texas. His victory made him a sensation; a video of his performance of Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 3 in the finale has been viewed more than 11 million times on YouTube.

He has a devoted following in the United States, Europe and Asia, and has become a symbol of pride in South Korea, where he has been described as classical music’s answer to K-pop. His face has been printed on t-shirts. But Lim, a college sophomore, isn’t comfortable with the attention. He doesn’t believe he has any musical talent, he said, and would be content to spend his life alone in the mountains playing the piano all day.

“A famous artist and a serious artist—a true artist—are two different things,” he said.

Lim, who was born in Siheung, a suburb of Seoul, began studying piano at the age of 7. He was drawn to the piano, he said, because he grew up listening to Chopin and Liszt on recordings. He too was captivated by the majesty of the instrument. “The grand piano looked shiny and very impressive,” he said.

Lim explained that he sometimes practiced up to 20 hours a day for the Van Cliburn competition. His Rachmaninoff won standing ovations, but he was dissatisfied, believing that he achieved only about 30 percent of what he hoped to achieve. He said that he had only been able to watch the first three minutes of the video on YouTube before becoming discouraged.

“I just want to say that there is nothing different about me and my piano skills before and after the victory,” he said after the Cliburn.

Lim’s international career has taken off, with a recital at London’s Wigmore Hall in January and appearances with the Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra in February and the New York Philharmonic in May. This summer she will be performing at the Bravo! Vail Festival, in Colorado, and the Ravinia Festival, in Illinois. Next year she will make her Carnegie Hall debut in New York with a program entirely by Chopin.

Lim said artists shouldn’t be judged by the number of views they get on YouTube, but by the authenticity of their work.

“It’s a bit difficult to define myself as an artist,” Lim said. “I am like the universe before the Big Bang. I’m still in the learning phase.

“I would like to be a musician with infinite possibilities, like the universe,” he added.

By: JAVIER C. HERNANDEZ