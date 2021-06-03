A 16-year-old teenager from Michelstadt is still in contact with his mother – then he disappears without a trace. Now the police have made a breakthrough.

Michelstadt / Hanau – The disappearance of a 16-year-old from Michelstadt has been busy with the police since Saturday afternoon (May 28, 2021). Shortly before his disappearance, he is said to have had contact with his mother, the police said. Then a witness reported that the young person could be in Hanau. Now the police have given the all-clear.

When the 16-year-old left the apartment at noon on the day of his disappearance, he was still writing messages to his family. That evening the youngster had spoken to the mother one last time on the phone. Since then he had disappeared without a trace. As the police now announced, the young person has reappeared safe and sound. The background to his disappearance is also now known.

Hanau: Witness sees missing people from Michelstadt on the train – police give the all-clear

The police picked him up on Wednesday afternoon (June 2nd, 2021) in the city of Uelzen. He made his way to a friend in northern Germany. The search for the 16-year-old is thus stopped. (David Suárez Caspar and Svenja Wallocha)

Last year the police were looking for a young woman from Erbach near Darmstadt. The missing woman reappeared many kilometers away.