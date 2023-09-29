Home page World

From: Richard Strobl

The Val di Fassa in South Tyrol. (Symbolic image) © IMAGO/Vedran Galijas

Young people in South Tyrol have repeatedly used a family’s empty house for uninhibited parties and completely trashed it. The parents could now have to pay.

Bolzano – It’s probably the nightmare for all owners of an empty property – regardless of whether in Italy or elsewhere: the house is completely devastated by a partying mob. But this is exactly what is said to have happened in the town of Canazei in South Tyrol – not far from the regional capital of Bolzano. Twelve young people from a nearby town are being investigated.

“Everyone in Canazei has known about it for years,” said lawyer Karol Pescosta, who is defending one of the teenagers in court. The lawyer’s report to the Corriere del Trentino Photos of the Italian young people’s apparently uninhibited alcohol parties could be found on social media for “all the children in the city”. Nevertheless, the incidents apparently repeated themselves.

Devastation in Italy: Alpine house misused as a discotheque by young people

According to the report, the first report was made to the Italian police in the summer of 2021. The niece of the owner of a private house reported to the local Carabinieri: The family’s hut from Bologna had been broken into three times between December 2020 and April. Accordingly, it was a group of local young people who broke into the house and celebrated parties with lots of alcohol. However, they also completely destroyed the house.

According to the report, furniture was smashed, doors were unhinged and windows were destroyed. The refrigerator, television and kitchen appliances were also said to have been thrown from the balcony. In addition, the mattresses were misused as toilets. The total damage is said to amount to almost 130,000 euros. Loud Corriere The parents of the young people could now have to pay for this.

House vandalized in Italy: “Pack leader” is said to have deceived his friends

Apparently not all young people were aware that they were destroying a family’s house without their knowledge. According to attorney Pescosta’s statements, there was a “pack leader.” He convinced the others “that the house belonged to his uncle and was about to be demolished.”

A photo from the house that he shared on Instagram and that shows the destruction could be fatal to the person suspected of being responsible. The investigators are now evaluating this photo as well as other posts on social media, as well as traces in the house. The trial is scheduled to begin in February 2024.

