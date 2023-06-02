Three teenagers have been arrested in the northeastern United States after allegedly killing and eating a swan, whose name was Faye, a much-loved bird in the community. The youngsters also stole their four cubs, authorities reported.

The swans were stolen over the weekend from the pond in Manlius, located in Syracuse, in New York state, the local police department said in a statement.

Besides, the alleged criminals stole her four cubs and intended to keep them as pets, Manlius Police Sergeant Kenneth Hatter told reporters.

The swan pups were later recovered alive at a nearby store, where one of the suspects worked.

(Also: Video: Black bear walks into a bakery and eats 60 cupcakes.)

Teenager Eman Hussan and 2 friends arrested in Syracuse, NY area for killing and eating the town swan and stealing her 4 babiespic.twitter.com/aUuK8JpANa —Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) May 31, 2023

Faye, however, was not so lucky, Hatter recounted that family and friends ate the adult swan because they thought it was a large duck: “They did not know that it was not a wild animal, that it was actually owned by the people of Manliusthe officer commented.

The suspects (boys ages 18, 17 and 16) were arrested on charges including property crime, robbery and trespassing, Hatter said. The oldest of the group would have a hunting license.

Meanwhile, swans have been a symbol of Manlius, a small town of about 4,600 people, since they were first introduced to its pond in the early 20th century, authorities said.

(We Recommend: ‘That ’70s Show’ Actor Danny Masterson Accused of Rape.)

Videos have circulated on social networks in which the police can be seen leaving with one of the suspects towards a police car.

“I am personally furious at the death of this swan. When are parents going to bring their children in line with the protection of wildlife?”, commented one of the users on Twitter, a comment joined by many others outraged by the fact.

“It’s sad,” Mayor Paul Whorrall told local media. “It’s like losing a family member.”

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

*With information from AFP

More news in EL TIEMPO

-Russia accuses Apple and the United States of espionage through unknown malware

-The nightmare of a couple who adopted a girl and, apparently, was an adult: “He tried to kill us”

-On video: woman drove her car to the beaches of Florida and put it into the sea